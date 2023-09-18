EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College recorded a strong showing in the U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2023-24.

The private, liberal arts school earned the number 21 spot of the Best Colleges amongst 135 peer institutions. Emory & Henry was also ranked 13th for Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs among regional universities in the south and number 68 for Social Mobility, moving up nine spots amongst its peers, according to a written statement.

Emory & Henry offers more than 90 majors and tracks including master's and doctoral degrees in education and healthcare. Advanced degrees in nursing and business were added in 2023 in an online/hybrid format. This year saw the enhancement of the Center for Outdoor Studies, including a semester on the Appalachian Trail for credit. The program is the only one of its kind in the country and sees students transferring from their home colleges to take advantage of the training, preparation and supervision to go on the AT and study.

“These rankings reflect our commitment to growth by offering market-demand programs while maintaining Emory & Henry’s foundation of a liberal arts education,” President Dr. John W. Wells said in the statement. “Our students are critical thinkers, leaders and problem solvers when they start their careers or graduate programs due to their broad educational experience at Emory & Henry. With our emphasis on student success, career and graduate placements we are continuing to build connections here that impact our region and beyond.”

The competitive ranking considers Emory & Henry’s performance in graduation rate, alumni giving, academic reputation, class sizes, and financial support. Factors contributing to improvement include retention rate, graduation rate and debt load to graduation.

Being ranked thirteenth among the Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs illustrates that Emory & Henry has “a strong commitment to teaching undergraduates instead of conducting graduate-level research,” per the guidelines. In a survey conducted in the spring and summer of 2023, the schools on these lists received the most votes from top college administrators for focusing on undergraduate teaching.

To support Emory & Henry’s dedication to the institution's growth and its students' success, the van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development plays an active role in preparing students for the world of work throughout their higher education experience. Students are encouraged to participate in seminars, workshops and internships that will enrich them and provide them with hands-on experiences or professional development while they pursue their education at Emory & Henry.

“Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for their achievement in high school. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants,” according to the U.S. News ranking team. “The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000. In addition to the two Pell Grant factors, the ranking also includes first generation graduation rate factors for National Universities only.”

Emory & Henry moved up nine points this year in the Social Mobility rankings to 68th indicating its commitment to see that students receive all the tools they need to be successful during college and in their lives and careers to come.

As an institution whose primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction, Emory & Henry has also been recognized as one of the renowned Colleges of Distinction, earning badges for affordability and equity & inclusion. Emory & Henry is one of the 43 original schools championed as part of Colleges That Change Lives, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing and supporting a student-centered college search process.

“We’ve always been an institution of opportunity and have worked hard to minimize debt for our students in need,” said Wells. “We look at merit scholarships, need-based aid, and other alternatives to make our education affordable and accessible. We are committed to our region and any student who desires a degree in higher education to make a difference in the world.”

Emory & Henry continues to grow, recently completing the construction of the University Apartments near the Emory campus and the renovation of Carriger Hall, the new home of the School of Business. Emory & Henry also broke ground on the upcoming Multi-Sport Complex, scheduled to be completed by spring 2024. In addition, the Emory & Henry Board of Trustees voted to approve the institution’s transition from college to university status effective fall 2024. The Athletics teams are in the process of moving to DII and have joined the South Atlantic Conference.

For more information, visit www.ehc.edu, and for a complete list of college rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges