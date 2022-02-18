Emory & Henry hires Robert Stalder as chief information officer

Emory & Henry College recently hired Robert Stalder as its chief information officer.
Stalder has more than 25 years of experience serving for-profit and nonprofit organizations in leadership capacities of information technology, project management and engineering.
“I look forward to working with all the faculty and staff to retain and graduate our students so they go on to lead happy, productive and fulfilling lives with purpose,” Stalder said.
Stalder will be working with Information Technology (IT) and Information Security (IS) personnel on all E&H campuses.