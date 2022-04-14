 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emory & Henry graduation set for May 7

  Updated
BHC 05092021 Emory & Henry Graduation 02

Emory & Henry College will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 Saturday, May 7.

 Photo courtesy Emory & Henry

The commencement ceremony for Emory & Henry College’s graduating class will be held at the Fred Selfe Stadium on the Emory campus Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

More than 230 graduates are expected to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

Jerry Jones — a retired Emory & Henry College professor of computer information management with a doctorate in education, who is also an African American author, musician and Glade Spring resident — is the commencement speaker.

The college has events planned throughout the graduation weekend. After the commencement rehearsal for graduating students Thursday, May 5, a Cinco de Mayo celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on the Van Dyke Lawn and Tent with college President John Wells.

Diversity and inclusion year-end celebrations will be held throughout the day Friday, May 6, at the Board of Visitors Lounge in Van Dyke Hall.

A baccalaureate worship service will also be held at 4 p.m. on May 6 at the Memorial Chapel on the Emory campus. All graduates and guests are welcome to join in the interdenominational service where Joseph T. Reiff, professor emeritus of religion at the college, will speak.

