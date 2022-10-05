Emory & Henry grads recognized

The following area students graduated from Emory & Henry College in either the spring or summer of 2022:
- Samuel Barnette of Bristol, Virginia
- Jaedian Berry of Chilhowie, Virginia
- Ty Blevins of Marion, Virginia;
- Mary Brewer of Bristol, Virginia
- Connor Buchanan of Meadowview, Virginia
- Macey Clark of Abingdon, Virginia
- Haley Collins of North Tazewell, Virginia
- Jayden Crabtree of Abingdon, Virginia
- Emily DeBord of Rural Retreat, Virginia
- Jaycee Delp of Chilhowie, Virginia
- Delaney Dunne of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Destiny Fulton of Abingdon, Virginia
- Alyssa Funk of Rural Retreat, Virginia
- Daquiri Gentry of Marion, Virginia
- Caroline Gilbert of Rosedale, Virginia
- Jamelyn Gillespie of Marion, Virginia
- Marina Gross of Chilhowie, Virginia
- Calla Haderer of Bristol, Virginia
- Faith Hamblin of Appalachia, Virginia
- Amber Heath of Damascus, Virginia
- Emily Hibbitts of Vansant, Virginia
- Skylar Hill of Meadowview, Virginia
- Gleason Holt of Johnson City, Tennessee
- Kaitlin Howell of Chilhowie, Virginia
- Cody Hurd of Meadowview, Virginia
- Joseph Jessee of Abingdon, Virginia
- Isfandyar Khan of Abingdon, Virginia
- Jared Kluttz of Abingdon, Virginia
- Christopher Largen of Abingdon, Virginia
- Ashley Lee of Abingdon, Virginia
- Caitlin Manuel of Glade Spring, Virginia
- Elizabeth McCall of Abingdon, Virginia
- Abigail McCoy of Abingdon, Virginia
- Madison Medley of Abingdon, Virginia
- Elysia Moreta of Meadowview, Virginia
- Leah Mumpower of Lebanon, Virginia
- Jillian Nix of Emory, Virginia
- James Patterson of Bristol, Virginia
- Greyson Peery of Chilhowie, Virginia
- Hailie Ratliff of Tazewell, Virginia
- Garry Rife of Oakwood, Virginia
- Sarah Savona of Bristol, Virginia
- Zane Seymore of Glade Spring, Virginia
- Jamie Shumate of Sugar Grove, Virginia
- Caleb Smith of Abingdon, Virginia
- Peyton Spencer of Abingdon, Virginia
- Daniel Starnes of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Allyson Steadman of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Sarah Sturgill of Marion, Virginia
- Haleigh Tilley of Lebanon, Virginia
- Megan Vandyke of Coeburn, Virginia
- Gabriel West of Abingdon, Virginia
- Carley Williams of Bristol, Tennessee
- Hope Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee
- Clay Woods of Bluff City, Tennessee
- Christopher Young of Lebanon (24266)