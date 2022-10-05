 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emory & Henry grads recognized

  • 0
Emory & Henry Logo

The following area students graduated from Emory & Henry College in either the spring or summer of 2022:

  • Samuel Barnette of Bristol, Virginia
  • Jaedian Berry of Chilhowie, Virginia
  • Ty Blevins of Marion, Virginia;
  • Mary Brewer of Bristol, Virginia
  • Connor Buchanan of Meadowview, Virginia
  • Macey Clark of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Haley Collins of North Tazewell, Virginia
  • Jayden Crabtree of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Emily DeBord of Rural Retreat, Virginia
  • Jaycee Delp of Chilhowie, Virginia
  • Delaney Dunne of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Destiny Fulton of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Alyssa Funk of Rural Retreat, Virginia
  • Daquiri Gentry of Marion, Virginia
  • Caroline Gilbert of Rosedale, Virginia
  • Jamelyn Gillespie of Marion, Virginia
  • Marina Gross of Chilhowie, Virginia
  • Calla Haderer of Bristol, Virginia
  • Faith Hamblin of Appalachia, Virginia
  • Amber Heath of Damascus, Virginia
  • Emily Hibbitts of Vansant, Virginia
  • Skylar Hill of Meadowview, Virginia
  • Gleason Holt of Johnson City, Tennessee
  • Kaitlin Howell of Chilhowie, Virginia
  • Cody Hurd of Meadowview, Virginia
  • Joseph Jessee of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Isfandyar Khan of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Jared Kluttz of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Christopher Largen of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Ashley Lee of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Caitlin Manuel of Glade Spring, Virginia
  • Elizabeth McCall of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Abigail McCoy of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Madison Medley of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Elysia Moreta of Meadowview, Virginia
  • Leah Mumpower of Lebanon, Virginia
  • Jillian Nix of Emory, Virginia
  • James Patterson of Bristol, Virginia
  • Greyson Peery of Chilhowie, Virginia
  • Hailie Ratliff of Tazewell, Virginia
  • Garry Rife of Oakwood, Virginia
  • Sarah Savona of Bristol, Virginia
  • Zane Seymore of Glade Spring, Virginia
  • Jamie Shumate of Sugar Grove, Virginia
  • Caleb Smith of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Peyton Spencer of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Daniel Starnes of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Allyson Steadman of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Sarah Sturgill of Marion, Virginia
  • Haleigh Tilley of Lebanon, Virginia
  • Megan Vandyke of Coeburn, Virginia
  • Gabriel West of Abingdon, Virginia
  • Carley Williams of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Hope Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Clay Woods of Bluff City, Tennessee
  • Christopher Young of Lebanon (24266)
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya-Turkey energy deal: Tensions rise in the Mediterranean

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts