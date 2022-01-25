Emory & Henry board approves plans for new campus apartments

EMORY, Va. — A new building will be built to answer growing pains at Emory & Henry College.

Amid a record-breaking enrollment year, members of the Board of Trustees approved plans for a new student housing unit, college officials announced Tuesday in a news release.

The apartment-style building will be constructed on a 10-acre property on the northwest side of College Drive across from the College’s Lynch Links golf course.

The building, which will be three stories and house 144 beds in 36 apartments, is slated to open in spring 2023 after construction begins this year.

A walking and bike greenway trail will be designed for easy access to campus, lined with trees, landscaping and lights, according to the release.

The apartments, including two accessible to the disabled, will each be 1,200 square feet and feature two bedrooms, two baths and walk-in closets; an open kitchen plan with all modern appliances; dining and living space; pantry and laundry; and a private balcony or patio.

As housing needs grow, plans call for additional units, a clubhouse and an outdoor pool, which mimics what graduates would find in more contemporary housing complexes, according to the release. The units will be accessed from College Drive for pedestrians and Hillman Highway.