Emory & Henry announces dean's list

Emory & Henry College recognized the following area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be named to the dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

The students honored are: Dylan Bassett of Abingdon, Abby Blevins of Sugar Grove, Corey Britt of Abingdon, Abbey Carbonaro of Bristol, Eric Casey of Abingdon, Zoe Chapman of Chilhowie, Maria Cheki of Grundy, Collin Davidson of Abingdon, Cami Debusk of SaltvilleSeth DeBusk of Saltville, Hailey Firestone of Atkins, William Hamlin of Johnson City, Tristan Hicks of Abingdon, Catie Leonard of Johnson City, Madison Mitchell of Bristol, Bailey Moore of Meadowview, Shamiyeh Noel of Norton, Caleb Patton of Marion, Madison Ricketts of Kingsport, Mohammad Sajid of Emory, Madelyn Snow of Wytheville, Nathan Spurling of Abingdon, Abigail Street of Glade Spring, Drew Sturgill of Meadowview, Mckenzie Sykes of Honaker, Harrison Thomas of Marion, Lorelai Thomas of Bristol, Emily Thompson of Abingdon, Thomas Vanhoozer of Marion, Josiah Wilson of Cleveland, Maria Ester Wilson of Bristol, Jennings Woods of Abingdon, Wyatt Wright of Glade Spring.

Hannah Allison of Saltville, Cas Blevins of Johnson City, James Brock of Abingdon, Grace Campbell of Marion, Madison Campbell of Bristol, Madison Codispoti of Kingsport, Dalton Fore of Glade Spring, Dylan Hale of Meadowview, Olivia Halsey of Abingdon, Lucas Hammond of Saltville, Maria Hatch of Meadowview, Cameron Hutton of Chilhowie, Cade Looney of Grundy, Rachel Martin of Marion, Elijah Milhorn of Bluff City, Shylan Moore of Rural Retreat, Jennifer Munoz of Marion, Taylor Owens of Bristol, Jonathan Phelps of Chilhowie, Charles Stanley of Lebanon, Olivia Strouth of Pound, Nathan Tiller of Bristol, Hayley Wolfe of Marion, Emily Worley of Saltville.

Olivia Basham of Wise, Katie Bolling of Abingdon, Abigail Bowman of Bristol, Gabriel Brown of Clintwood, Spencer Carter of Saltville, Molly Doss of Chilhowie, Feker Fetene of Grundy, Logan Greear of Coeburn, Cody Hubbard of Kingsport, Maisie Kiser of Abingdon, David Lambert of Abingdon, Amaya Lee of Bristol, Macy McClellan of Kingsport, Lucas McCraw of Abingdon, Hannah Medley of Abingdon, Conner Pratt of Wytheville, Kiera Pugalee of North Tazewell, Kaylee Rector of Glade Spring. Ryley Sawyer of Atkins, Julia Street of Glade Spring, Carlee Sullins of Elizabethton, Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring, Jaynae Wright of Lebanon

Emma Allison of Saltville, Summer Arnold of Rural Retreat, Danielle Babcock of Wytheville, Kara Barger of Abingdon, Alyceson Blevins of Elizabethton, Emily Blevins of Chilhowie, Baylie Charles of Wytheville, Hannah Charles of Wytheville, Olivia Cochrane of Abingdon, Amy Cole of Gate City, Isaac Combs of Marion, Jacob Cordle of Lebanon, Erica Crabtree of Damascus, Gracie Daniels of Glade Spring, Rebecca Finley of Wytheville,, Alyssa Hagerman of Vansant, Jacob Hall of Marion, Madison Harosky of Bristol, Amy Harris of Saltville, Karrah James of Wytheville, Camden Jones of Bristol, Bailey King of Marion

Jett McReynolds of Kingsport, Haley Miller of Swords Creek, Tristan Miller of Wise, Sarah Moore of Kingsport, Cade Mullins of Glade Spring, KC Schultz of Bristol, Abbagail Shoemaker of Bristol, Emma Skeen of Lebanon, Preston Walker of Glade Spring

EMORY, VA (12/14/2022), DEC 14, 2022 — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the fall 2022 Dean's list. To be named to the Dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Dylan Bassett of Abingdon

Abby Blevins of Sugar Grove

Corey Britt of Abingdon

Abbey Carbonaro of Bristol

Eric Casey of Abingdon

Zoe Chapman of Chilhowie

Maria Cheki of Grundy

Collin Davidson of Abingdon

Cami Debusk of Saltville

Seth DeBusk of Saltville

Hailey Firestone of Atkins

William Hamlin of Johnson City

Tristan Hicks of Abingdon

Catie Leonard of Johnson City

Madison Mitchell of Bristol

Bailey Moore of Meadowview

Shamiyeh Noel of Norton

Caleb Patton of Marion

Madison Ricketts of Kingsport

Mohammad Sajid of Emory

Madelyn Snow of Wytheville

Nathan Spurling of Abingdon

Abigail Street of Glade Spring

Drew Sturgill of Meadowview

Mckenzie Sykes of Honaker

Harrison Thomas of Marion

Lorelai Thomas of Bristol

Emily Thompson of ABINGDON

Thomas Vanhoozer of Marion

Josiah Wilson of Cleveland

Maria Ester Wilson of Bristol

Jennings Woods of Abingdon

Wyatt Wright of Glade Spring

Hannah Allison of Saltville

Cas Blevins of Johnson City

James Brock of Abingdon

Grace Campbell of Marion

Madison Campbell of Bristol

Madison Codispoti of Kingsport

Dalton Fore of Glade Spring

Dylan Hale of Meadowview

Olivia Halsey of Abingdon

Lucas Hammond of Saltville

Maria Hatch of Meadowview

Cameron Hutton of Chilhowie

Cade Looney of Grundy

Rachel Martin of Marion

Elijah Milhorn of Bluff City

Shylan Moore of Rural Retreat

Jennifer Munoz of Marion

Taylor Owens of Bristol

Jonathan Phelps of Chilhowie

Charles Stanley of Lebanon

Olivia Strouth of Pound

Nathan Tiller of Bristol

Hayley Wolfe of Marion

Emily Worley of Saltville

Olivia Basham of Wise

Katie Bolling of Abingdon

Abigail Bowman of Bristol

Gabriel Brown of Clintwood

Spencer Carter of Saltville

Molly Doss of Chilhowie

Feker Fetene of Grundy

Logan Greear of Coeburn

Cody Hubbard of Kingsport

Maisie Kiser of Abingdon

David Lambert of Abingdon

Amaya Lee of Bristol

Macy McClellan of Kingsport

Lucas McCraw of Abingdon

Hannah Medley of Abingdon

Conner Pratt of Wytheville

Kiera Pugalee of North Tazewell

Kaylee Rector of Glade Spring

Ryley Sawyer of Atkins

Julia Street of Glade Spring

Carlee Sullins of Elizabethton

Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring

Jaynae Wright of Lebanon

Emma Allison of Saltville

Summer Arnold of Rural Retreat

Danielle Babcock of Wytheville

Kara Barger of Abingdon

Alyceson Blevins of Elizabethton

Emily Blevins of Chilhowie

Baylie Charles of Wytheville

Hannah Charles of Wytheville

Olivia Cochrane of Abingdon

Amy Cole of Gate City

Isaac Combs of Marion

Jacob Cordle of Lebanon

Erica Crabtree of Damascus

Gracie Daniels of Glade Spring

Rebecca Finley of Wytheville

Alyssa Hagerman of Vansant

Jacob Hall of Marion

Madison Harosky of Bristol

Amy Harris of Saltville

Karrah James of Wytheville

Camden Jones of Bristol

Bailey King of Marion

Jett McReynolds of Kingsport

Haley Miller of Swords Creek

Tristan Miller of Wise

Sarah Moore of Kingsport

Cade Mullins of Glade Spring

KC Schultz of Bristol

Abbagail Shoemaker of Bristol

Emma Skeen of Lebanon

Preston Walker of Glade Spring

About Emory & Henry College:

Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry offers a community filled with engaged students who choose to contribute to society and make a difference. Consistently ranked among the nation's best private liberal arts institutions, Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students making individualized education a priority. Students are connected to the world of work through our distinctive van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development and Student Success Centers. Through integrated liberal arts learning and hands-on experiences all students are supported to connect their classroom experiences and projects with domestic or global travel, internships and civic engagement. Visit ehc.edu for more information.