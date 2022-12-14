Emory & Henry announces dean's list

Emory & Henry College recognized the following area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be named to the dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
The students honored are: Dylan Bassett of Abingdon, Abby Blevins of Sugar Grove, Corey Britt of Abingdon, Abbey Carbonaro of Bristol, Eric Casey of Abingdon, Zoe Chapman of Chilhowie, Maria Cheki of Grundy, Collin Davidson of Abingdon, Cami Debusk of SaltvilleSeth DeBusk of Saltville, Hailey Firestone of Atkins, William Hamlin of Johnson City, Tristan Hicks of Abingdon, Catie Leonard of Johnson City, Madison Mitchell of Bristol, Bailey Moore of Meadowview, Shamiyeh Noel of Norton, Caleb Patton of Marion, Madison Ricketts of Kingsport, Mohammad Sajid of Emory, Madelyn Snow of Wytheville, Nathan Spurling of Abingdon, Abigail Street of Glade Spring, Drew Sturgill of Meadowview, Mckenzie Sykes of Honaker, Harrison Thomas of Marion, Lorelai Thomas of Bristol, Emily Thompson of Abingdon, Thomas Vanhoozer of Marion, Josiah Wilson of Cleveland, Maria Ester Wilson of Bristol, Jennings Woods of Abingdon, Wyatt Wright of Glade Spring.
People are also reading…
Hannah Allison of Saltville, Cas Blevins of Johnson City, James Brock of Abingdon, Grace Campbell of Marion, Madison Campbell of Bristol, Madison Codispoti of Kingsport, Dalton Fore of Glade Spring, Dylan Hale of Meadowview, Olivia Halsey of Abingdon, Lucas Hammond of Saltville, Maria Hatch of Meadowview, Cameron Hutton of Chilhowie, Cade Looney of Grundy, Rachel Martin of Marion, Elijah Milhorn of Bluff City, Shylan Moore of Rural Retreat, Jennifer Munoz of Marion, Taylor Owens of Bristol, Jonathan Phelps of Chilhowie, Charles Stanley of Lebanon, Olivia Strouth of Pound, Nathan Tiller of Bristol, Hayley Wolfe of Marion, Emily Worley of Saltville.
Olivia Basham of Wise, Katie Bolling of Abingdon, Abigail Bowman of Bristol, Gabriel Brown of Clintwood, Spencer Carter of Saltville, Molly Doss of Chilhowie, Feker Fetene of Grundy, Logan Greear of Coeburn, Cody Hubbard of Kingsport, Maisie Kiser of Abingdon, David Lambert of Abingdon, Amaya Lee of Bristol, Macy McClellan of Kingsport, Lucas McCraw of Abingdon, Hannah Medley of Abingdon, Conner Pratt of Wytheville, Kiera Pugalee of North Tazewell, Kaylee Rector of Glade Spring. Ryley Sawyer of Atkins, Julia Street of Glade Spring, Carlee Sullins of Elizabethton, Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring, Jaynae Wright of Lebanon
Emma Allison of Saltville, Summer Arnold of Rural Retreat, Danielle Babcock of Wytheville, Kara Barger of Abingdon, Alyceson Blevins of Elizabethton, Emily Blevins of Chilhowie, Baylie Charles of Wytheville, Hannah Charles of Wytheville, Olivia Cochrane of Abingdon, Amy Cole of Gate City, Isaac Combs of Marion, Jacob Cordle of Lebanon, Erica Crabtree of Damascus, Gracie Daniels of Glade Spring, Rebecca Finley of Wytheville,, Alyssa Hagerman of Vansant, Jacob Hall of Marion, Madison Harosky of Bristol, Amy Harris of Saltville, Karrah James of Wytheville, Camden Jones of Bristol, Bailey King of Marion
Jett McReynolds of Kingsport, Haley Miller of Swords Creek, Tristan Miller of Wise, Sarah Moore of Kingsport, Cade Mullins of Glade Spring, KC Schultz of Bristol, Abbagail Shoemaker of Bristol, Emma Skeen of Lebanon, Preston Walker of Glade Spring
EMORY, VA (12/14/2022), DEC 14, 2022 — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the fall 2022 Dean's list. To be named to the Dean's list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Dylan Bassett of Abingdon
Abby Blevins of Sugar Grove
Corey Britt of Abingdon
Abbey Carbonaro of Bristol
Eric Casey of Abingdon
Zoe Chapman of Chilhowie
Maria Cheki of Grundy
Collin Davidson of Abingdon
Cami Debusk of Saltville
Seth DeBusk of Saltville
Hailey Firestone of Atkins
William Hamlin of Johnson City
Tristan Hicks of Abingdon
Catie Leonard of Johnson City
Madison Mitchell of Bristol
Bailey Moore of Meadowview
Shamiyeh Noel of Norton
Caleb Patton of Marion
Madison Ricketts of Kingsport
Mohammad Sajid of Emory
Madelyn Snow of Wytheville
Nathan Spurling of Abingdon
Abigail Street of Glade Spring
Drew Sturgill of Meadowview
Mckenzie Sykes of Honaker
Harrison Thomas of Marion
Lorelai Thomas of Bristol
Emily Thompson of ABINGDON
Thomas Vanhoozer of Marion
Josiah Wilson of Cleveland
Maria Ester Wilson of Bristol
Jennings Woods of Abingdon
Wyatt Wright of Glade Spring
Hannah Allison of Saltville
Cas Blevins of Johnson City
James Brock of Abingdon
Grace Campbell of Marion
Madison Campbell of Bristol
Madison Codispoti of Kingsport
Dalton Fore of Glade Spring
Dylan Hale of Meadowview
Olivia Halsey of Abingdon
Lucas Hammond of Saltville
Maria Hatch of Meadowview
Cameron Hutton of Chilhowie
Cade Looney of Grundy
Rachel Martin of Marion
Elijah Milhorn of Bluff City
Shylan Moore of Rural Retreat
Jennifer Munoz of Marion
Taylor Owens of Bristol
Jonathan Phelps of Chilhowie
Charles Stanley of Lebanon
Olivia Strouth of Pound
Nathan Tiller of Bristol
Hayley Wolfe of Marion
Emily Worley of Saltville
Olivia Basham of Wise
Katie Bolling of Abingdon
Abigail Bowman of Bristol
Gabriel Brown of Clintwood
Spencer Carter of Saltville
Molly Doss of Chilhowie
Feker Fetene of Grundy
Logan Greear of Coeburn
Cody Hubbard of Kingsport
Maisie Kiser of Abingdon
David Lambert of Abingdon
Amaya Lee of Bristol
Macy McClellan of Kingsport
Lucas McCraw of Abingdon
Hannah Medley of Abingdon
Conner Pratt of Wytheville
Kiera Pugalee of North Tazewell
Kaylee Rector of Glade Spring
Ryley Sawyer of Atkins
Julia Street of Glade Spring
Carlee Sullins of Elizabethton
Sarah Thomas of Glade Spring
Jaynae Wright of Lebanon
Emma Allison of Saltville
Summer Arnold of Rural Retreat
Danielle Babcock of Wytheville
Kara Barger of Abingdon
Alyceson Blevins of Elizabethton
Emily Blevins of Chilhowie
Baylie Charles of Wytheville
Hannah Charles of Wytheville
Olivia Cochrane of Abingdon
Amy Cole of Gate City
Isaac Combs of Marion
Jacob Cordle of Lebanon
Erica Crabtree of Damascus
Gracie Daniels of Glade Spring
Rebecca Finley of Wytheville
Alyssa Hagerman of Vansant
Jacob Hall of Marion
Madison Harosky of Bristol
Amy Harris of Saltville
Karrah James of Wytheville
Camden Jones of Bristol
Bailey King of Marion
Jett McReynolds of Kingsport
Haley Miller of Swords Creek
Tristan Miller of Wise
Sarah Moore of Kingsport
Cade Mullins of Glade Spring
KC Schultz of Bristol
Abbagail Shoemaker of Bristol
Emma Skeen of Lebanon
Preston Walker of Glade Spring
About Emory & Henry College:
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry offers a community filled with engaged students who choose to contribute to society and make a difference. Consistently ranked among the nation's best private liberal arts institutions, Emory & Henry has more than 80 academic majors and tracks, including the new Schools of Nursing and Business, and an average class size of 15 students making individualized education a priority. Students are connected to the world of work through our distinctive van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development and Student Success Centers. Through integrated liberal arts learning and hands-on experiences all students are supported to connect their classroom experiences and projects with domestic or global travel, internships and civic engagement. Visit ehc.edu for more information.