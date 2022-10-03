Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million

Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college's homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program.

College President Dr. John W. Wells highlighted E&H’s history of reinventing itself in order to thrive and be a continued presence in Southwest Virginia.

“Emory & Henry is choosing to be proactive at a moment when much of higher education is experiencing enrollment decline and demographic changes, ”Wells said. “Emory & Henry has a long history of creative reinvention when we have embraced flexibility and nimbleness to ensure we remain relevant for our students and our community. Emory & Henry must be part of the solution for growth and prosperity in Southwest Virginia.”

So far, E&H has raised $5 million of the $25 million it has set as the Collective Connections Campaign goal. The campaign comes after the college welcomed a record 1,400 undergraduate students to its campus this semester.

Funds raised during the campaign will go towards establishing additional scholarships for students, as well as new housing and supporting the development of a planned multi-sports complex, which would house various athletic programs such as men’s and women’s rugby, lacrosse, and the E&H equestrian team.

The campaign co-chairs, Kyra K. Bishop and Tom B. Bishop, explained in a statement that through the campaign, they hope to provide present and future E&H students with more resources and opportunities.

“Over these many years, we have only strengthened and deepened our commitment to transforming lives and increasing excellence,” Tom Bishop said. “The Collective Connections Campaign will provide new opportunities to empower more students to embrace the power of an Emory & Henry education and experience to change their own lives and amplify their excellence.”