EDUCATION BEAT: Taking the SAT (self-absorption test)

At first glance, the following vehicle driver behavior can appear to be at least somewhat selfless (as opposed to being strictly self-absorbed); and that would be stopping traffic behind you to let another driver out in front of you.

Maybe. Sometimes. It all depends. I have certainly done so, myself, on occasion. Yet I certainly don’t allow more than one car to pull out in front of me at a time, if I do. And I usually don’t do it at all if the line behind me is not interminably long. I try very hard to think of those behind me, as well.

It all comes down to one of my favorite words in all the world: empathy.

Along with the willingness to work hard and be resilient when bad things happen, developing empathy is perhaps the greatest single thing any of us can ever teach a child to do.

Can you truly put yourself “in the place” of others? No, not just “feel” for others (that is sympathy, and most of us have it). I’m talkin’ empathy; actually putting yourself in the place of others (or in this case, in the drivers’ seats of others).

If you can do that, my friends, then you likely don’t rate too highly on the self-absorption test.

And that is a very good thing for all of us who share the road of life with you.

Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.