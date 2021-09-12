EDUCATION BEAT: Taking the SAT (self-absorption test)

Yes, I know. I know. We are all somewhat self-absorbed. And it’s not always a bad thing. We do well to know when to kick in our self-preservation instincts; else we wouldn’t survive. But what about when such instincts get stuck in overdrive? How can we tell when we exhibit “overly self-absorbed” behavior? And, once we recognize such behavior in ourselves, how can we self-educate ourselves to do it a bit less thereafter?
I have come up with an informal (and at least a teensy bit scientific) test to determine one’s level of self-absorption magnitude.
It’s a very simple test — watch yourself drive a car. Yes, watch the road while you’re at it (I very much want you to make it alive to the next Sunday edition of this column), but watch your actions, your thoughts, and your psychological/emotional intentions as you drive.
How often do you get in the left lane when you don’t truly need to do so?
Which reminds me, now might be a good time to relay to the reader that “self-absorbed” behavior does not always equate with being a “selfish” individual.
Take, for instance, my dear mother. When she pulled out of the Sunnybrook subdivision in Bristol, with the intention of making a future left turn on State Street (some five miles ahead on her journey), she would immediately seek the left lane. And stay there. The. Entire. Time. Until. She. Turned.
Mom was a deeply thoughtful and considerate person. But she could become immensely self-absorbed in some facets of her life.
As a humorous aside, mom once proudly told dad that she had never had a wreck her entire life. And she spoke the truth.
Dad replied, “But God only knows how many wrecks you caused over the years by just pokin’ along in that left lane.”
I find there are few things on the road that exasperate me more than finding someone “just pokin’ along” in the left lane.
Some, of course (and I dare say far too many) do the left lane poke for a power trip. They get high on the “control” they are exerting on other drivers, making vehicles either “go around” or “slow down,” as the case may be. If you are a left-lane driver, my friends, you might want to check your ego.
Then there are those who refuse to “properly pull up” when waiting in a drive-thru line. Again, this behavior is more than likely done to feed an ego power trip (passive-aggressive control freaks of the world surely understand). Just this morning, I sat in my car behind a man who consistently kept a space of 8 feet between his vehicle and the next — all the way through the drive-thru line. One may make the point that he didn’t want his vehicle bumped from someone in front (but even if true, his immense overreaction resulted in self-absorbed overkill).
At first glance, the following vehicle driver behavior can appear to be at least somewhat selfless (as opposed to being strictly self-absorbed); and that would be stopping traffic behind you to let another driver out in front of you.
Maybe. Sometimes. It all depends. I have certainly done so, myself, on occasion. Yet I certainly don’t allow more than one car to pull out in front of me at a time, if I do. And I usually don’t do it at all if the line behind me is not interminably long. I try very hard to think of those behind me, as well.
It all comes down to one of my favorite words in all the world: empathy.
Along with the willingness to work hard and be resilient when bad things happen, developing empathy is perhaps the greatest single thing any of us can ever teach a child to do.
Can you truly put yourself “in the place” of others? No, not just “feel” for others (that is sympathy, and most of us have it). I’m talkin’ empathy; actually putting yourself in the place of others (or in this case, in the drivers’ seats of others).
If you can do that, my friends, then you likely don’t rate too highly on the self-absorption test.
And that is a very good thing for all of us who share the road of life with you.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.