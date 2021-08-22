EDUCATION BEAT: Calling Simone Biles a quitter

As for the recent Olympic controversy concerning Simone Biles, I feel that I can personally relate to this young lady. I understand what it’s like to be called a quitter. Twice during my career, I had to quit teaching for a while. Many readers may recall that I have openly shared here within this column my own lifetime battle with mental health issues (which are most often manifested in the form of depression). I can’t “help it” any more than I could if I had brain cancer. I can’t “control it” any more than I can the color of my skin. Yet, pervasive ignorance of mental illness still runs amok in Western civilization. The good news is that we seem to be inching along in the right direction culturally, as far as showing compassion and understanding of such conditions. (Thanks to people like Simone, we do not always just “inch” along, but now and then we may even take a “great cultural leap”.)