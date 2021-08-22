EDUCATION BEAT: Calling Simone Biles a quitter

Some folks are calling Olympic athlete Simone Biles a quitter. (In case you haven’t heard the news, the highly celebrated world champion American gymnast recently chose to sit out of several of her scheduled Olympic events due to experiencing mental health issues.)
I was taught very early on in my life to “never quit” at anything. My personal determination to form an iron will has fared me well in this life, indeed. Once I set my mind to do something, I tend to get it done.
But there are always exceptions to rules.
Simon Biles, perhaps the greatest gymnast ever; Michael Phelps, likely the greatest swimmer ever; Naomi Osaki, one of the world’s best tennis players: each of these world class athletes recently made news for sharing publicly how they constantly battle mental illness issues of some form or another.
Therefore; let this much-needed conversation (regarding how our sports heroes and heroines deal with mental health issues) begin.
Most of us feel a desire to “relate” to our heroes and heroines in some way. What better way than for them to show us that they feel the same emotions as we?
True, one of the greatest lessons that sports champions can teach us is how to manage our wildest emotions when under immense pressure.
But what about when such champions falter? Should we think any less of them when they prove to be as “human” as the rest of us?
When it comes to quitting (at anything — whatever it may be), where do we draw the line?
Which is precisely where wisdom and compassion come in, my friends. Because I’m not sure there is always a standard, cut-and-dried answer. We human beings are complicated creatures.
As for the recent Olympic controversy concerning Simone Biles, I feel that I can personally relate to this young lady. I understand what it’s like to be called a quitter. Twice during my career, I had to quit teaching for a while. Many readers may recall that I have openly shared here within this column my own lifetime battle with mental health issues (which are most often manifested in the form of depression). I can’t “help it” any more than I could if I had brain cancer. I can’t “control it” any more than I can the color of my skin. Yet, pervasive ignorance of mental illness still runs amok in Western civilization. The good news is that we seem to be inching along in the right direction culturally, as far as showing compassion and understanding of such conditions. (Thanks to people like Simone, we do not always just “inch” along, but now and then we may even take a “great cultural leap”.)
My friends, if you’ll notice, people who suffer from depression and/or anxiety issues are often some of the most caring and creative souls you will ever meet. Blessings can wear many disguises. Over time, I have come to view my own so-called “illness” as one of my life’s greatest blessings. I wouldn’t part with it now, even if I could. Because without it — I would not be me.
Yes, I can see how some folks could stand on a podium (so to speak) and call Simone Biles a quitter. (Although their saying so may ultimately tell us all more about them than it does about Simone.)
One day at recess, I noticed a student (a little girl) swinging again and again from a rope on the playground. As I approached, I saw silent tears streaming down her cheeks. I asked her what was wrong. She replied, “I promised myself that I’d swing on this rope one hundred times today. And you always tell us to never quit, Mr. Talley.” Yes, I took the dear child to the school nurse and had her open blisters tended. Yes, we had a talk about when it’s OK to quit at something; and when it’s not.
We do well to teach our children that not only is it sometimes okay to quit, but it can even be the bravest and wisest thing to do.
May we all seek to stand on the gold medal podium of wisdom, compassion and understanding. And may we never quit until we do.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.