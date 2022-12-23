Early learning teacher honored with surprise diploma

ABINGDON, Va. --- Christmas has come a little early this year for one Russell County woman.

Overwhelmed by her family’s surprise last week, Nancy Carol Osborne-Musick shed tears as she was handed a diploma more than 50 years in the making.

During a special commencement ceremony at the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, the 75-year-old childhood educator was awarded an honorary degree for her selfless work in a Southwest Virginia community.

The Lebanon, Virginia, resident received the honor from a university more than 600 miles away in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Two university presidents boarded a plane en route to Southwest Virginia last Monday with the sole purpose of presenting the distinguished award that recognizes the Russell County woman’s lifelong contributions. Among her crowning achievements is the launching of Great Expectations Learning Center in Lebanon, where she served 25 years as the director of the early learning academy for 3- to 5-year-old children, alongside fellow teacher and friend, Betty Dingus.

Danielle Wilken, president of the University of Bridgeport, and Mark Scheinberg, president of Goodwin University and a University of Bridgeport Trustee, addressed a small audience of family and friends during the conferral of the Bachelor of Human Letters honoris causa which translates “for the sake of honor.”

The university is among many educational institutions in the country that recognize excellence by awarding honorary degrees to individuals with long records of achievements in particular areas.

“It’s really important to honor the heroes in our communities,” Wilken said, following the ceremony. “It’s obvious that Nancy has done a lot for her community and lifted people up and it’s important to recognize that.”

Former Virginia Sen. Phillip P. Puckett, a childhood friend of Osborne-Musick, was the keynote speaker during the ceremony. “Nancy has made the community a better place to live. She is a lady that every community needs,” he said from the podium.

The Rev. Jeffrey Kinder, a pastor at Rosedale Baptist Church in Rosedale, Virginia, where Osborne-Musick is a member, offered the benediction.

Three of Osborne-Musick’s grandchildren also had roles in the ceremony. Granddaughter Sara Grace Osborne, 12, sang the alma mater for Bridgeport University while granddaughter Rachael Osborne,10, displayed an original painting of the university she created for the occasion and grandson John-Marc Osborne, 10, served as greeter and usher.

“I knew something was going on, but I wasn’t sure what it was,” Osborne-Musick, who arrived at the surprise ceremony with her husband said, Trent Musick, whose job it was to get her to the ceremony.

“I just wonder when I’m 95 and in Shady Pines and they come and ask me if I want to go out for the afternoon, what that will mean,” she said jokingly to the audience members. This was the second surprise event her family has pulled off in the past year.

“I was flabbergasted that two college presidents from Connecticut would come here to present me with that diploma at the busiest time of year and for someone they didn’t even know.”

A bedrock

The mother of two sons and one step-son and grandmother to four grandchildren, Osborne-Musick has been the bedrock to her family for multiple generations---not only supporting her family but many other families in the community.

“Working with children hasn’t been anything but a pleasure,” she said, while accepting the honor. “It’s a gift that God gave me and it’s opened up doors for me to use this gift. I don’t think you ever retire from a gift God has given you.”

Her story really begins all the way back to her childhood, when she began teaching Bible school at her church, demonstrating her love of teaching as a young teen. She followed her passion and enrolled at East Tennessee State University in 1965 where she studied elementary education. Her education was cut short when she met her husband and chose to leave school to start a family.

While raising her family, she was asked to serve as a pre-school teacher at Lebanon Presbyterian Church where Frances Houchins had started a program. She also worked as the program director at Russell County Public Library, serving both children and senior citizens.

She recently retired as a pre-school assistant at Belfast Elementary School in Belfast, Virginia, where she continues to serve as a substitute teacher.

Although she never completed her undergraduate degree, Osborne-Musick has led a life exhibiting a zeal for learning. In addition to the years she spent at ETSU, she completed coursework from various local educational institutions over the years.

‘Happenstance and providence’

“The story of how our family became associated with this great university in the north is probably equal parts happenstance and providence,” said Osborne-Musick’s son, Jamie Osborne, during his welcoming remarks.

“The story has intersected in unexpected and marvelous ways.”

A year ago, Osborne established the Cecil C. Osborne Jr. Memorial Scholarship at the University of Bridgeport after a chance meeting with Scheinberg. The scholarship is named in honor of his late father, a Russell County businessman and entrepreneur, who died in 2002. In addition to providing funds for traditional undergraduate and graduate students, the scholarship also helps fund the Entrepreneurial Network (ENet), an 18-college credit program for underserved populations and those currently and formerly incarcerated.

When the university learned about Osborne-Musick and the many contributions she has made to education, they asked for her to come to Connecticut to accept the honorary degree bestowed by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Unable to make the trip, the university came to her, traveling to Southwest Virginia to present the gift.

“Though she is a highly-educated woman who received much post secondary education, the idea of a tangible college diploma meant something to her,” said her son during the ceremony.

“This family is a beacon of hope,” Scheinberg, who compared her work as dropping a pebble and creating a positive ripple, said. “Nancy’s work was “special, impactful, and touched a lot of people.

“That light she gave out continues to touch people today.”