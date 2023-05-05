EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has received a $200,000 gift from The Judith S. and James D. Moore, Jr. Endowment for Appalachian Studies.

“This gift of the Moore Endowment for Appalachian Studies allows Emory & Henry to become a repository of accessible scholarship and engaged learning that celebrates and examines Appalachia from many historical and contemporary lenses,” said Dr. Lisa Withers, Dean of Arts and Sciences, in a written statement. “We envision the resources of this gift providing opportunities for students and scholars to collaborate in the work of understanding the place and culture of this rich region in which Emory & Henry resides.”

The Judith S. and James D. Moore, Jr. Endowment for Appalachian Studies was recently established in 2023 by Mrs. Moore, a member of the Emory & Henry College class of 1997, and her husband, Dr. James D. Moore, Jr., with an initial gift of $200,000.

“This extraordinary gift helps to ensure that Emory & Henry will continue to be able to celebrate the Appalachian region and support scholarly work that explores its cultural, historical, and economic significance for decades to come.” said Scott Sikes, Director, Appalachian Center for Civic Life Director, Bonner Scholars Program Chair, Interdisciplinary Program in Civic Innovation. “We are so grateful and pleased that, through their generous gift, the Moore's recognize the significance of the college's longstanding commitment to the people and communities of the region.”