E&H nursing students pledge commitment to compassionate care in 'White Coat' ceremony

Ten Emory & Henry College students pledged a commitment to ethical and compassionate care during a White Coat ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia.

Video remarks were shared by leaders from Ballad Health and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.

“This group of current students at E&H are among the first to enter the new pre-licensure BSN program,” Founding Dean for the School of Nursing Laurie Anne Ferguson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, FAANP, said. “They have met the GPA and prerequisite course requirements to be admitted to the nursing program.”

Since 2014 and the start of graduate programs at the School of Health Sciences in Marion, Emory & Henry has been a leader in health care education and training throughout the region. Many of the graduates choose to stay in the region or have a commitment to practice rural health care in the United States.

“We know our future nurses will help fill the demand that our region so desperately needs,” said Ferguson said. “This is a taxing time in health care, but those with a commitment of caring and giving will remain even more so committed to step in and make a difference.”

Graduates will be prepared to sit for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam to become registered nurses.

“Our goal is to prepare nurses who provide high-quality care, can demonstrate critical thinking skills and can assist patients in navigating an increasingly complex health care system, with increased focus on health promotion,” Ferguson said.