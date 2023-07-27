EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has been recognized for its commitment to affordability compared to other institutions.

The recognition comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource that selects schools based on the quality and diversity of hands-on experiences rather than relying on traditional rankings, according to a written statement.

The Affordable Colleges of Distinction award aims to assist cost-conscious students and parents in navigating the complex landscape of college financing. Emory & Henry is notable for its affordability among the group of Colleges of Distinction, showcasing its notable financial costs and positive outcomes.

“For new students, the ability to finance their education is a very reasonable concern. Emory & Henry has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring manageable student debt and empowering career opportunities,” Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction, said in the statement.

Emory & Henry offers its students more than 90 academic programs and tracks. Additionally, an annual report provided by The van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development revealed that students from the class of 2023 have landed positions in widely known workplaces and graduate programs. The graduate placement rate is more than 95%.

Being one of fewer than 150 institutions selected as an Affordable College of Distinction, Emory & Henry stands out as a unique and cost-effective choice.

“Our evaluation factors in various cost-related aspects. It is essential for us to recognize that students come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. Thus, our methodology incorporates weighted variables that consider family income relative to net price,” he said.

The selection process relies on institutional data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, specifically focusing on low net prices proportionate to student household income.

In addition to net price, Colleges of Distinction considered median debt and mean earnings data of graduates, factoring in location, size, public/private affiliation status, and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients. These criteria collectively positioned Emory & Henry among the most affordable institutions.

Schritter further emphasized, “Our Affordable Colleges of Distinction are not just about a low price tag; they epitomize a significant return on a student’s investment. Emory & Henry has exemplified that an engaging, real-world education can be accessible without a hefty financial burden.”