E&H holds rally 'against hate' after discovery of swastika in bathroom

After the discovery of a racial slur and swastika scribbled on the bathroom wall of an Emory & Henry College academic building last week, the school held a rally Monday to send a message that hate speech is not welcome in their community.

Attendees were encouraged to wear black clothing to the rally called “Solidarity Against Hate.” Students, faculty and community members came together to share speeches and personal stories in front of the Van Dyke building.

John Wells, the president of Emory & Henry, began the rally condemning the hate crime that he previously called “callous” and “disgusting” in an email to students.

“Even if we send students out into the world who are able to do everything that brings them the praise of those around them because of their professional ability, and yet we send bigots out of this institution, we have failed,” Wells said.

Dylan Johnson, the school’s director of campus recreation, shared personal experiences of racial injustice and hate crimes he worked against while he attended E&H as a student before also calling for anti-hate on campus.

“The reality is that Emory & Henry is situated and positioned in a part of our world where images, words, thoughts that are very similar to what was found carved into that bathroom stall are still very prevalent,” he said. “I believe Emory & Henry has an amazing opportunity to be a bright, shining light to the surrounding community.”

Johnson called for anti-hate even for community members who do not necessarily believe in those values themselves.

“We need to support those who are not in this space right now,” Johnson said. “We need to support those who don’t believe this, who don’t feel this way. We need to surround them with the love of this community, so that we can create change.”

Student Government President Clare Carter condemned the hateful language and said all forms of hate speech must be recognized and called out.

“Hate is fueled by people who believe that their position in society is comfortable and should remain comfortable,” Carter said. “On behalf of the Emory & Henry Student Government, I condemn hateful language that is displayed on our campus. We must confront it … and putting our own comfort under a microscope is a way to do that.”

Discussions of how to move forward are still happening on campus.

Emily Bishop, an Emory & Henry graduate who was recently hired as a program specialist for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), said, “What I hope to come from this rally is to bring people together and to show others we do not condone hate on this campus. There is no place for it.”

Bishop echoed Johnson’s sentiment.

“Everyone does want justice, but we also know that we cannot fight hate with hate,” she said.

Wells said, to move forward will “require us to become a community that is always vigilant and is always on the lookout for these kinds of cowardly acts.”

The majority of attendees at the rally were Emory & Henry college students.

Logan Greear, a junior at Emory & Henry College, said it was nice to see the response from those who attended the rally.

“I think there is still a lot that still needs to be done in terms of systemic issues because these sort of Band-Aid events only go so far, but that doesn’t mean they’re not important,” he said.

Sophomore Amari Jones said it is difficult to not know who the person was who allegedly left the messages of hate in the restroom.

“I’m really happy so many people showed up. I’m hoping anyone who didn’t make it can see that EHC is a safe space and that we can gain back the relatively safe campus we’ve had, but it scares me not knowing who did this particular hate crime,” she said. “I could walk by them on the way to class or work with them on a project. Knowing that there are people who were bold enough to scribble that on the wall are here on campus is scary. It’s a cowardly act, but they still felt the need to do it. And they got away with it.”

This rally was planned as a meeting of faculty and students in a group called the Campus Hate/Bias Response Team. The team is holding another information meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 23, at 1:30 p.m.

The school is also hosting virtual sharing rooms for any students wishing to privately talk with someone from the college following the rally, and a private app is available to submit tips about who may have committed the crime.

