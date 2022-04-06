Deputy director named to Bristol education nonprofit

The Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation (BVPSEF) has hired of Brittany Wilson Shortt as deputy director for the organization.

Shortt brings years of experience of working with nonprofit agencies focusing on fundraising, promotions and board relations. She has also worked in the banking and food service industries. She is a Virginia High School graduate and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication from Emory & Henry College. She is married to Tim Shortt. They have two children.

“We are very excited to have Brittany on board,” Donna Hale, the BVPS Education Foundation Board of Directors chair, said. “Her depth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm will add to our mission to enhance public education in the city of Bristol, Virginia by providing opportunities not funded by tax dollars. Her commitment to the BVPS students, faculty and staff are highlighted in her goals for the foundation.”