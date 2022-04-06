 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deputy director named to Bristol education nonprofit

  • Updated
  • 0
Brittany Wilson Shortt

Brittany Wilson Shortt

The Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation (BVPSEF) has hired of Brittany Wilson Shortt as deputy director for the organization.

Shortt brings years of experience of working with nonprofit agencies focusing on fundraising, promotions and board relations. She has also worked in the banking and food service industries. She is a Virginia High School graduate and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication from Emory & Henry College. She is married to Tim Shortt. They have two children.

“We are very excited to have Brittany on board,” Donna Hale, the BVPS Education Foundation Board of Directors chair, said. “Her depth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm will add to our mission to enhance public education in the city of Bristol, Virginia by providing opportunities not funded by tax dollars. Her commitment to the BVPS students, faculty and staff are highlighted in her goals for the foundation.”

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emory and Henry honors distinguished alumni

Emory and Henry honors distinguished alumni

Emory & Henry College the 185th anniversary of its founding Thursday, March 24, by awarding citations to two people who gave back to their community in honor of the four founders of the college.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts