Council expected to consider school zone speed cameras

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to consider a proposal soon to install speed cameras in school zones to try and reduce the incidences of speeding.

The council spent about 20 minutes discussing the issue during Tuesday night’s meeting. They are expected to consider an ordinance at an upcoming meeting. The cameras were discussed last winter but the council took no action at that time.

“As the governing body of the city, you would have to set the civil penalty for violation in the school zone, not to exceed $100,” police Chief John Austin told the council. “More importantly is safety compliance in our school zones for our children. This also would give us an investigative tool, if something was to happen in the school zone during school hours, we could go back and research through the cameras.”

Austin said a violation would be 11 or more miles per hour over the speed limit. For example, the speed limit on Euclid Avenue at Stonewall Jackson Elementary is typically 35 mph but drops to 25 mph when students are arriving in the morning or departing school in the afternoons.

The four-lane Euclid Avenue area is one of the trouble spots. Austin said he can place an officer there to write citations but the camera would catch many more and likely serve as a greater deterrent.

The cameras would be active from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A Feb. 2022 study by a potential camera vendor revealed 2,803 out of 29,851 cars were speeding at 10 mph or more over the posted school zone speed at Stonewall Jackson Elementary, during a five-day period.

Of the 28,140 cars passing through the Virginia Middle School zone, 1,773 traveled at more than 10 mph over the speed limit and at Virginia High School, 478 of 4,913 vehicles traveling in the school zone were 10 mph over the limit.

Councilman Anthony Farnum said he supports the plan.

“I am for this. I know before, the research showing how many people were speeding in the school zone was quite a high number,” Farnum said. “I think this will encourage people to slow down in our school zones...Having cameras around the schools, if there was ever a child to go missing or – heaven forbid- was abducted, you could access those pretty quickly.”

Mayor Neal Osborne also expressed support.

“It’s common sense we want to make our school zones safer. As Councilman Farnum said it should not be about the money but about keeping our kids safe … I think we need to take every step necessary to keep people as safe as we can,” Osborne said.