BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council entered into a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education regarding funding for police officers in schools, known as school resource officers.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Danielle Smith, the Bristol, Tennessee city attorney, explained that the MOU facilitates the approval of state grant funds, which will cover the salaries of seven SROs for the city’s schools.

“Tennessee law requires that if the city is going to provide law enforcement officers to serve in schools as SROs, that that relationship be governed by a memorandum of understanding between the city and the school system,” Smith said.

Through the SRO grant program, which provides local law enforcement with up to $75,000 per SRO, the state of Tennessee aims to have an SRO in every public school in the state.

Smith highlighted that the SRO grant funds they receive will provide SROs at Anderson Elementary, Avoca Elementary, Fairmount Elementary, Haynesfield Elementary, Holston View Elementary, Tennessee Middle School, and Tennessee High School. However, she emphasized that the SRO grants do not cover Viking Academy.

“In order to cover that missing SRO, the city and the school system have decided to enter into an addendum to the main MOU between the city and school system and that then that would cover the funding for the Viking Academy SRO,” Smith said. “The salary and benefits of that SRO will be reimbursed by the school system to the city.”

Council member Mark Hutton highlighted that in the future, he hopes that the city will take over the funding of SROs in order to ease the burden on the school system.

“State funding is great, but it doesn’t take anything but a few votes at the legislature to see that funding go away,” Hutton said. “My hope is that as we’re working out all these details, as the state’s contributing funds, as the city is working on MOUs, that this becomes something that we as a city take on more and more of the financial burden, so that it’s less and less on the school system.”