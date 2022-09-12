Construction projects at local high schools underway

Washington County School Board members reviewed construction updates at two high schools during Monday’s meeting.

New entrances and other updates are coming to John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School this school year.

Construction at Battle, near Bristol, is moving fast, Chad Wallace, the school system’s director of human resources and operations, said. An awning has been removed to make way for a new entrance.

“They’re moving in the block,” Wallace said.

Yet there has been “a lot of behind-the-scenes” work at the school, especially over Labor Day weekend.

Construction crews found asbestos in the main office floor of Battle and removed it as part of the plan to update offices.

“The windows will be changed as well,” Wallace added.

Abingdon High School is also under construction.

“You’re getting ready to see progress,” Superintendent Brian Ratliff said.

“You all will see some real nice development there.”

Ratliff said the school system is also investing using solar panels on school property. But said officials remain cautious – “buyer beware,” he said – since such investments come with a 25-year commitment.

In other business, Ratliff said the finance committee has found a way to afford to give all contracted employees of the school system a $1,000 stipend in December.