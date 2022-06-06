Construction for new Bristol, Virginia school finally begins

BRISTOL, Va. — City and state officials formally broke ground Monday on the city’s first new school in 50 years, a project once considered all but impossible given the city’s indebtedness.

Joined by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state lawmakers, city and school officials recounted the yearslong process to reach the finish line to fund a $25 million school adjacent to the existing Van Pelt Elementary. The facility will replace three aging elementary schools that will be shuttered when it opens in August 2024.

In 1998, the Virginia Department of Education urged the closure of two city elementary schools — Highland View and Washington-Lee. It was 2011 when the city School Board first voted to close those and Stonewall Jackson Elementary, with plans to consolidate all elementary students into Van Pelt and a new building, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

“When the 2017 board hired me, they tasked me with making this impossible dream come true,” Perrigan said. “In 2017, we began the process to make it happen. In 2018, our board approved building a school on this site. Unfortunately, the City Council at that time didn’t approve it in a really close vote. But our board didn’t give up; they kept the faith, and they pressed on.”

The matter came back before council in 2019, and it was approved at that time, but there was concern about finding a better funding model. The plan was delayed and then put on hold due to the global pandemic in 2020.

“The current board has remained steadfast to the original vision, and they have set an excellent example for our students on the importance of grit, resilience, tenacity and doing right by the people that we serve,” Perrigan said.

Current board Chairman Randy Alvis was first elected in 2010 and part of the original 2011 vote.

“In 2011, we voted to go to a two-school elementary system, and I thought, this is cool, we’re going to have a new school real soon. Boy, was I mistaken,” Alvis said. “When we hired Dr. Perrigan, in the interview process, one of our questions was how are you going to get us a new school? I think we chose the right bulldog for that; Keith is tenacious in everything that he does.”

The city’s Industrial Development Authority took on the task of issuing the bonds to fund construction. The school system expects to make most of the annual payment through savings of closing three schools, with the balance coming from a city appropriation.

Once the new building opens, it will include about 650 second through fifth grade students while about 400 prekindergarten and first graders will occupy the present Van Pelt building.

Gov. Youngkin provided Monday’s keynote address and talked about the collaboration needed to make the project a reality.

“This is what happens when people come together, ask for help, and then they go to work. It’s extraordinary,” the governor said. “Twenty-five years ago, the message started — we need new elementary school facilities. Here we are today. That’s about persistence.”

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, who carried the school construction funding legislation, called Monday a “momentous occasion.”

“The [state] budget conferees fully funded this school construction approach above and beyond what probably had been our wildest hopes and dreams. The bill is going to fund $400 million in school construction modernization grants, $450 million in new construction assistance and $200 million in literary fund loans to finally make that program accessible,” O’Quinn said, adding the programs will rely on casino tax revenues for continued funding.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said the school funding bills were a “truly bipartisan effort” to address a problem that affects communities across Virginia.

Youngkin thanked the General Assembly for a budget that includes funding for school construction and improved teacher pay.

“Today we celebrate a huge milestone. It recognizes community engagement, and it recognizes the most important asset that Virginia has — our kids. Our kids,” the governor said.

He also talked about new funding for school resource officers and the need to assure school safety in the wake of recent shootings in Texas and other places.

“Our children should feel safe, and every parent should have the confidence when they drop their child off in the morning they come home in the evening just as safe,” Youngkin said.

The governor praised the application of the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act and cited new state funding in the budget for school construction as critical for the state’s future.

George Martin, the attorney who managed PPEA portion of the funding process, said he “never doubted” the project would occur.

“This is undoubtedly the most rewarding project I have ever worked on,” Martin said. “This project is important for a whole host of reasons but especially for the students. What we’re saying to the students is, ‘you matter.’ What we’re saying to their parents is, ‘you matter.’ And what we’re saying to the teachers and administrators is, ‘you matter,’ and to the larger community that education is a priority in Bristol.”

Shari Brown, representing contracting firm J.A. Street, said their company looks forward to building the facility.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this impossible dream, which is not quite so impossible anymore. We are proud to be part of that journey, proud to have a little piece of educating the children and students of Bristol, Virginia for the future. What an honor,” Brown said.

