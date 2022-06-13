Community support reverses decision to transfer principal

After an outpouring of community support, Andy Hare will remain the principal of Sullivan East High School.

The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Monday that Hare would not be transferred as initially planned. Instead, he will continue in his current role as principal of Sullivan East High School.

Evelyn Rafalowski, the director of Sullivan County Schools, credited the reversal of the decision to the members of the Sullivan East community, who made their voices heard at last Monday’s Sullivan County School Board meeting.

“I want to thank the Sullivan East community who attended the June School Board meeting to voice support that Mr. Hare remain as principal at Sullivan East High School,” Rafalowski stated in a press release. “I listened to each speaker, and I want to commend them on how they conducted themselves and the message they wanted to convey.”

When the Sullivan East High community first heard of Principal Hare’s planned reassignment, they quickly mobilized. Kimberly Callahan set up a petition on Change.org, which has reached 2,731 signatures, requesting that the Sullivan County Board of Education keep Hare in his current position at Sullivan East and denouncing the school system’s mismanagement of the situation.

“We want them to leave the Patriot Nation alone and let our kids thrive,” Callahan wrote in her petition.

Rafalowski indicated Monday she had been working under the impression Hare was interested in a transfer.

“From the information I had access to, Mr. Hare had expressed an interest in a transfer,” Rafalowski said. “As of today, Mr. Hare will remain in his present position of principal at Sullivan East High School.”

Hare could not be reached for comment.

