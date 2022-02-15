 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clay Rolston joins Emory & Henry Office of Advancement

Clay Rolston

Clay Rolston

 Contributed Photo

Clay Rolston, a recognized volunteer leader in the Appalachian Highlands region, has joined the Emory & Henry College Office of Advancement.

Rolston will work with corporations, foundations and individuals to support many projects the college is currently focusing on.

The college recently announced development plans for apartments, a new equine center and a multisport complex located on college property.

“I am thrilled to continue my not-for-profit fundraising career at Emory & Henry,” Rolston said. “Because my father, the late Fielding Rolston, invested much of his volunteer time here to strengthen the college, I feel as though I am continuing an important family legacy.”

Rolston has previously worked with the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, Rise Up! in Johnson City, the Ballad Health Foundation, the Wellmont Foundation and many other nonprofit organizations.

“Clay brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role at the college,” Vice President for Advancement Greg McMillan said. “His business background and fundraising expertise enhance the depth and strength of our advancement team. This is especially important now at this critical time of growth for the institution.”

