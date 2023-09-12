BRISTOL, Va. — The city school division's policy governing student cell phone use is being reviewed following a Monday discussion by the School Board.

Superintendent David Scott said he brought the matter to the board’s attention after hearing concerns from some teachers at Virginia High School.

“Anytime there are concerns from our teachers or our parents I think we have a responsibility to look at the problem,” Scott said. “There are concerns about having to keep students on task and some of the distractions that come with cell phones. We’re dealing with a generation of students that spend a lot of time on their cell phones, so it’s a matter of finding that balance.”

The present policy reads, “The use of cell phones are permitted in the school as a general rule. Teachers reserve the right to require students to keep phones out of sight and turned off. Refusal to comply with expectations set forth by the teacher will be grounds for disciplinary action.

“The use of a cell phone camera function is strictly forbidden at any time in private areas such as locker rooms, restrooms, or dressing areas. Students using a cell phone or camera to take inappropriate photographs on school grounds may be in violation of the criminal code.”

The board initially adopted a much more stringent cell phone policy in 2011 but revised it in 2018.

Board members spent about 15 minutes weighing in on the topic.

“Some of the feedback we’re getting is there is some confusion in the policy at the high school level,” board Chair Randy Alvis said after the meeting. “I think some teachers would like the students to check their phones when they come into their room and some are more free. I think the interpretation comes with enforcement of that policy.

“We need to get a policy that reads where everyone can understand exactly what it is with no gray area where I can operate on one level and you operate on another level. I think teachers need to have command of their classroom and that includes cell phone use,” Alvis said.

Scott said the next step is consistency in how the written policy is applied as some students are using cell phones without the teacher’s permission.

“This gives me the guidance I need as to who to bring to the table as we work on consensus for what the cell phone policy needs to be and how it needs to be applied, more importantly,” Scott said. “I think our attitude toward cell phones has evolved over the last 20 years and we need to make sure we are teaching people to be responsible with cell phones while understanding our main business is instructing students and we need to make sure our classrooms are free of unnecessary distractions.”

Alvis predicted the board may change the wording of the policy.

“I think we’ll tweak it just a little bit so everyone understands their role, from administration to teachers so if they refer someone to the office, everyone in the office knows this is how our policy reads. It’s not an interpretation of the policy, this is what it is.”