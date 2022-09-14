City agrees to sell former elementary school for $30K

The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The plan is for the building to be converted to six apartments.

Selling the building that has been sitting unused for the past decade was seen as a positive development, but the unsolicited offer of $30,000 agreed to by the city had Councilman Kevin Wingard saying the city should put the building up for auction to get more value for the property.

“This is the second offer we have received on this property, and they have both been low. I would like to see this piece of property auctioned,” Wingard said. “We’ve been talking about auctioning city properties for five years plus now and not one piece of property has been auctioned. We are notorious for giving our properties away. The day of the sale at an auction will give you the true value of the price of the property. I am opposed to selling this for the offer that was submitted.”

Wingard was the lone vote against the proposal.

The city planning commission helped make this new development a reality back in May when they unanimously agreed to rezone the 0.8-acre site from R-2 (single and two-family residential) to FRD, or flexible development district. The change was designed to potentially give the old-school, built in 1900, new life by sparking the possibility of redeveloping the 11,200 square foot two-story building into multi-family living spaces.

“In just thinking about what Shew properties has proposed in doing the six units loft style, I can just see that property transformed and something going in there and having it as a residential area,” Council member Becky Nave said.

The building was used as offices for city school administrators and the School Board after the school closed, but those offices moved to the current school administration building about a decade ago.

“The fact that they are saying they do want to restore this building and use it for residential purposes, I like that,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “We didn’t want to see the building torn down, so the fact that we do have somebody who wants to restore it is nice….I think it fits in well with the neighborhood for having residential use there.”

The city is currently using more than $47,000 in grant funds from a brownfields program to do some lead and asbestos abatement in the building along with repairing some of the brick work.

“The offer that was made, it’s a little less, but there is going to be a considerable investment in that structure and at the end of it I think we will come out with a building that is restored and something that fits the character of the surrounding neighborhood and something that really meets a demand we have in our city right now, which is additional housing,” Council member Bill Hartley said. “Long term, I think we stand much more to gain from this.”

The decision still has to be approved at a second reading at City Council’s next meeting before the offer is accepted.

“You don’t look a gift horse in the mouth,” Council member Neal Osborne said. “If we have an offer on this building for cash and the opportunity to renovate it and revitalize it and bring something that is needed to a neighborhood that will appreciate it, in the long run, I think that is what we should do.”