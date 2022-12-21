Child care initiative gets $1.2 million grant

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Ready SWVA initiative addressing Southwest Virginia’s child care shortage is the recipient of a $1.2 million grant.

Launched in December 2021, Ready SWVA is a project headed up by the United Way of Southwest Virginia intended to ensure qualified child care professionals are active within the workforce while also strengthening the pipeline of early childhood educators.

According to Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the $1.2 million grant will be used in the workforce development aspect of the project that is tasked with expanding child care offerings in Southwest Virginia.

“Not only do we need physical facilities and infrastructure, but we also have to have teachers and educators in the classrooms,” Staton said.

Staton said the grant money will help efforts to recruit, train and credential 100 teachers over a 24-month period by helping regional child care centers hire staff in an effort to close the region’s gap in child care needs, which he says is about 7,000 slots for children up to age 5.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia has requested the state invest $14 million in the Ready SWVA project, Staton said. That money will help establish what he calls a “hub and spoke model” centering around an “anchor institution” serving as a child care center while also supporting a regional network of more than 200 child care centers.

Currently, the United Way of Southwest Virginia works with 200 child care centers across 17 counties and four cities, according to Staton, who said the project is in the process of getting its anchor and hub institution established. So far they have secured $3.5 million in state funding for the hub and spoke model, which would establish four additional child care centers throughout the region.

“We are building a system,” Staton said. “An early childhood education system.”