 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is partnering with The Vein Company who are sponsoring 1,333 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
featured top story

Child care initiative gets $1.2 million grant

  • 0
122222-bhc-nws-grant-p1

DeShonda Jennings, owner of DJ Shining Stars preschool, works with (from left) Tahiree Branch, 2, Brielke Parker, 3, and Legacy Rushing, 3, at her daycare in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Nov. 15.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Ready SWVA initiative addressing Southwest Virginia’s child care shortage is the recipient of a $1.2 million grant.

Launched in December 2021, Ready SWVA is a project headed up by the United Way of Southwest Virginia intended to ensure qualified child care professionals are active within the workforce while also strengthening the pipeline of early childhood educators.

According to Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the $1.2 million grant will be used in the workforce development aspect of the project that is tasked with expanding child care offerings in Southwest Virginia.

“Not only do we need physical facilities and infrastructure, but we also have to have teachers and educators in the classrooms,” Staton said.

People are also reading…

Staton said the grant money will help efforts to recruit, train and credential 100 teachers over a 24-month period by helping regional child care centers hire staff in an effort to close the region’s gap in child care needs, which he says is about 7,000 slots for children up to age 5.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia has requested the state invest $14 million in the Ready SWVA project, Staton said. That money will help establish what he calls a “hub and spoke model” centering around an “anchor institution” serving as a child care center while also supporting a regional network of more than 200 child care centers.

Currently, the United Way of Southwest Virginia works with 200 child care centers across 17 counties and four cities, according to Staton, who said the project is in the process of getting its anchor and hub institution established. So far they have secured $3.5 million in state funding for the hub and spoke model, which would establish four additional child care centers throughout the region.

“We are building a system,” Staton said. “An early childhood education system.”

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts