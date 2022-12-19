Charles Carter chosen as new director of schools for Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. —The Sullivan County Board of Education voted 5-2 to offer the position of director of schools for Sullivan County to Charles Carter, the current director of career and technical education programs for the Tennessee Department of Education.

The two finalists for the position were Carter and Joshua Davis, who is the principal of West Ridge High School. During Monday's special called meeting, Randall Jones, the chairman of the Sullivan County Schools board of education, read the ballots out to the public.

Board of Education members Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Matthew Price, Paul Robinson, and Matthew Spivey voted for Carter.

Randall Jones and Michael Hughes voted for Davis.

This vote concluded the Sullivan County Schools director of schools search, which began back in September, with 13 candidates having applied for the position.

The board held a second vote, which passed 6-1, giving Jones authority to begin contract negotiations with Carter over a two-year contract with a start date of July 2023.

Jones invited board members to send him any suggestions about items they wish to be included in the contract discussions, which he will begin after Christmas once he has informed Carter of the result.

“I will be in touch with Charles Carter later tonight, too, and I’m sure he may be watching online, to know that the vote went in his favor,” Jones said. “For now until Christmas, if you all send me detailed notes about what you would like included.”

Evelyn Rafalowski, the current Sullivan County director of schools, stated she looks forward to welcoming Carter and providing him with the support he needs.

“We have a wonderful school district full of amazing staff and students. A great Board of Education, and I look forward to welcoming Mr. Carter and providing assistance to him over the upcoming months,” Rafalowski said.