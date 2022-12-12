Carter, Davis go through final interview

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The two finalists for the Sullivan County Schools board of directors’ position took part in the final round of interviews on Monday, during which Debra Bentley, the moderator, presented each of the candidates with the same 37 questions and scenarios.

The questions asked by Bentley ranged from simple questions such as describe the ideal classroom? Have you ever been in involved in contract negotiations? Have you ever given a student a key card? To managerial questions about the Sullivan County Schools budget and how they would go about navigating, operating, and meeting the needs of a school district of around 84,000 students.

When presented with a hypothetical second pandemic, Charles Carter, who is the director of career and technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education and one of the finalists for the director of schools position, said even though the classroom environment cannot be replaced that, in the case of remote learning, he is a strong supporter of the hybrid model.

“I think that that energy and that excitement that happens in a classroom with a knowledgeable teacher, it can’t be replaced with a remote setting,” Carter said. “A hybrid schedule was what I was promoting, what I thought would have been a good situation, where certain students came on an A schedule, and other students came on a B schedule.”

Carter went on to highlight that when it came to making decisions on the use of masks, he would look toward what the CDC and other medical experts recommend at the time while keeping what’s best for the students and staff in mind.

“It’s not a decision we can just make based on what our personal beliefs are,” Carter said. “I think we got we got to be very engaged with what the current health society and health professionals are telling us.”

In response to the same pandemic scenario, Joshua Davis, the principal of West Ridge High School and the second finalist, emphasized he believes decisions regarding the use of masks should be made at the local level by the board and highlighted that in his experience, remote learning has done more damage to students and their education than good.

“I think first and foremost we have to ensure that the decision-making process stays local,” Davis said. “When we’re talking about long-term, large-scale, remote learning over a long period of time that we experienced, what we learned is that, for the most part, our students did not do well.”

The vote to decide which of the finalists will become the next Sullivan County Director of Schools is set to take place Monday, Dec. 19.

Whoever is chosen would be set to start the job in June of 2023, at which time Evelyn Rafalowski, the current Sullivan County director of schools, will step down.