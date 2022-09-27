Career Expo gives seventh graders glimpse at possible job paths

ABINGDON, Va. — Crystal Breeding, the United Way of Southwest Virginia's manager of youth success, welcomed around 4,500 seventh grade students from across 19 Southwest Virginia school districts to the first in-person Ignite Career Expo for Youth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

"We're excited that restrictions and stuff lifted for us to have it again in this for us to have it again in person," Breeding said who explained the last live Ignite Career Expo was in 2019. "There's just something about this, the interaction. You get to talk to the kids."

Breeding highlighted how important it is for the seventh graders, who are in the process of putting together their academic career plans, to get a glimpse into all the different career paths available to them in the region.

"Not all seventh graders know what they want to do when they grow up. But this experience might plant the seeds for when they get to high school," Breeding said. "A lot of kids only know what their parent does or grandparents or friends parents. There are a lot of these businesses these kids have never seen before. It's very important for them to notice options."

For David Goodman, who teaches science at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, being a part of the Expo for the first time has been a wonderful opportunity to share his love of science with kids who are only now starting to explore their own passions, as well as present them with teaching as a possible career path.

"This is the time where they can really start to kind of hone in and think about and pursue their passions and if they find anything that they relate to like somebody said, 'Oh, I collect those,' or 'Oh my parents have a pet turtle,'" If you can relate to them in some way, they're going to remember that," Goodman said. "Hopefully, one day, I'll get to see them teaching beside me."

Forty-five local and regional businesses and organizations, from Food City to the Virginia Department of Transportation, have set up booths at the 2022 Ignite Career Expo for Youth, which kicked off Tuesday and ends Wednesday.

Rob Arnold, Appalachian Power's system distribution manager for Kingsport, Tennessee, discussed how since the company began taking part in the Expo. They have focused their efforts on providing the kids with a window into the more hands-on side of what Appalachian Power employees do by setting up a pole-climbing exercise, as well as a transformer hoisting competition.

"We used to bring a lot more equipment and so forth, and then we'd have our tech group come out and show them how we design power lines and stuff. But, actually, the interesting piece was the more hands-on stuff," Arnold said. "We've consolidated down to hoisting a transformer up a pole. They get to see, and you know that's kind of a competition thing for them because they want to say, 'yeah, I can pull that transformer up.' So, they get to do that, and then they come over here, and they climb the poles."

Baylee Owens, a senior at Ridgeview High School, who was at the Expo showing kids how to curl and braid hair as part of her cosmetology class, recalled attending the Ignite Career Expo for Youth when she was in seventh grade and how she was drawn to cosmetology in large part because of that experience.

"In seventh grade, I did come to this one, and they did have a cosmetology station, and that's when I figured out I kind of wanted to do hair," Owens said. "It's pretty great. I love it. But, I have a really good teacher."