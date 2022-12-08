Campaign to help the homeless stay warm begins

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The ninth annual Spread The Glove Campaign, kicked off Thursday with elementary school students from St. Anne Catholic School joining Bristol, Tennessee, Mayor Mahlon Luttrell in delivering cozy items collected this season to community organizations that help those in need.

At the kick-off event, Mayor Luttrell emphasized the great work St. Anne students have done over the years, collecting and packaging gloves, scarves, hats, along with other winter attire.

“The kids have been going out and collecting and packaging these gloves, hats, scarves. I think I even saw some shoes today,” Luttrell said. “It’s just wonderful to see the smiles and the energy on those kids’ faces, knowing that they are being a part of something that’s good for the community.”

The Spread, the Glove Campaign has been happening every year since 2013, including during COVID. Luttrell pointed out that since then, they have collected more than 42,000 items, with more to come.

“Since it started in 2013, there’s been well over 42,000 items, gloves, scarves, hats that have been distributed throughout the community to those that need them,” Luttrell said. “Approximately 300 articles were delivered today. But we’ve had donation baskets set up around the community for a couple of weeks now, so we anticipate a large amount turned in.”

Luttrell explained a big difference this year is that instead of tying the collected items to trees and light poles around town with tags that said, “I’m not lost. Take me to stay warm.” Bristol, Tennessee, has decided to deliver the donated items to various non-profits that provide services to the homeless and others in need throughout the Bristol community.

“That only reached a certain number of people that would get those items. These non-profits and charitable organizations, they reach out to many, many more, and so we felt that it was a good way to extend it further than it has been in the past,” Luttrell said.

The organizations that will be distributing the assortment of collected items from the Spread the Glove Campaign this year include the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, the Salvation Army of Bristol, Haven of Rest Rescue Mission of Bristol, Family Promise of Bristol, and the Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, as well as the Bristol Transit Bus Service, are also participating in the distribution of items to those in need.

For those interested in donating scarves, hats, gloves, or any other articles of winter clothing, there are specially marked collection boxes located at the Bristol Tennessee Municipal Building and the Slater Community Center.