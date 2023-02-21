The Bristol Tennessee City Schools system is encouraging people who see something to say something.

To help facilitate that, the school system has launched a new anonymous school safety reporting system.

The Safe School Helpline is now operational for students, staff, parents and community members to anonymously report harmful or threatening behavior that includes bullying, violence, theft, substance abuse and harassment. Trained counselors are also available through the platform 24 hours a day to talk with individuals concerning depression and suicidal thoughts.

The school district publicly announced the rollout of the service via social media Monday and during its monthly school board meeting.

“It’s an opportunity to share threats of violence or student mental health concerns or any illegal activity that could harm our students,” said Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools.

There are four ways to report a tip to the helpline — call 1-800-418-6423 or 1-800-4-1-VOICE (Ext. 359); text TIPS to 614-426-0240; go online to SafeSchoolHelpline.com; or download the Safe School Helpline app.