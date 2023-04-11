Registration is open for kindergarten and pre-K in Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

All parents and guardians registering a child for pre-K or kindergarten for next school year should attend an in-person registration event Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Registration events for kindergarten will be held at the school that the student plans to attend, while pre-K applicants should go to the lower level board room at the BTCS Administration Building at 615 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Parents/guardians are highly encouraged to complete online registration in advance to significantly reduce wait times on Thursday.

“It is important for parents to register now,” said Dr. Rachel Walk, supervisor of elementary curriculum and instruction at BTCS. “It helps tremendously when we are planning student programming and staffing for next school year. By registering early, parents can also register for summer screenings, ensure the appropriate paperwork is on file, and begin to receive communications from the district and their child’s school.”

For kindergarten registration, parents should register their child for the elementary school that they are zoned to attend and plan to go to that school’s event on Thursday. Only in-zone kindergarten students are assured placement at a specific school, according to BTCS, while registration for pre-K does not assure placement. Pre-K applicants must live within Bristol, Tennessee city limits, and no tuition students will be accepted for pre-K.

“For pre-K families, registration does not assure placement in our program,” Walk said. “An application process is used for pre-K placement based on criteria. Students who are identified as at-risk based on income or educational need receive priority. We typically have a waiting list for pre-K placements.”

Kindergarten enrollees must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to be eligible. Pre-K applicants must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 to be eligible.

According to Walk, enrollment numbers have been steady over the past several years, and there is no indication that there will be a significant shift in kindergarten enrollment this year.

Documents needed to complete registration include an official birth certificate, proof of residency and physical and immunization records. To see more specifics and to register in advance of Thursday's events, visit www.btcs.org and click on the K & Pre-K Registration icon.