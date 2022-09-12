BTCS director: Stone Castle needs work

The Stone Castle at Bristol Tennessee High School needs work, according to director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Dr. Annette Tudor.

During last week’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting, Tudor addressed plans to renovate the visitors side of the historic stadium after being asked by a member of council if rumors of a renovation were true. Tudor stated the school system has a phase two preliminary design to address an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“We don't have enough handicap seating,” Tudor said. “Last football season, we added some handicap seating areas on both sides, and that was phase one. We don’t have enough, so we still have to add more.”

In addition to handicap seating, handicap parking and handicap accessibility into the stadium are also needed, Tudor said; however, accommodating the disabled is just one piece of the puzzle for BTCS with regards to the Stone Castle, which opened in 1936.

“There are significant problems with that visitors side,” Tudor told the city council. “It’s old and failing, as are the baseball seats that we have that are also concrete and the track seats that are also concrete, so we are in the preliminary stages of identifying what we need to do with that and what OCR will approve for us and the timeline for that.”

When asked by a council member about the possibility of replacing the visitor concrete seating with aluminum, Tudor said the next step is to take the issue to the school board, which she said has seen a preliminary design for aluminum. According to Tudor, there are several options to address the visitors side – including aluminum and concrete seating – but she said there are no estimates yet on costs; although, aluminum would be more affordable than concrete.

The Stone Castle was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.