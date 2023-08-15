BRISTOL, Va. — Aug. 16 has been circled on David Scott’s calendar for several weeks now.

That’s because it’s the first day of school for Bristol, Virginia, where Scott recently took the reins as the division’s new superintendent. And he is anxious to see things in operation.

“I’m excited for our students. I know the teachers have been very eager to have them back in the classroom to work with them academically and in their extra-curriculars,” Scott said.

Buses will be rolling this morning, starting between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., with the city’s four elementary schools set to begin classes at 8 a.m. Buses will then make a second run to pick up middle and high school students, which open at 8:30 and classes are set to begin at 9 a.m.

Facilities have been cleaned and readied for the return of students. About 2,200 students were enrolled last year.

School Board members last week approved a contract to repair the elevator at Virginia Middle School but it is operational in time for classes to begin, Scott said.

“We have obtained a variance that allows us to legally operate that elevator while awaiting a fix to make it fully compliant,” Scott said. “It is a fully functional elevator. It will operate as it should. There are some changes in the fire code and we have to make sure we get that into compliance.”

One big change is the new access plan and access road to Van Pelt Elementary. Parents who are dropping off students are to access the new road from Suncrest Drive and follow it to and away from Van Pelt. This will be the same access point they will use once the new intermediate school — currently being built on the Van Pelt campus — opens next year.