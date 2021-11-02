Bristol, Virginia school plans on pause prior to council vote

The program is designed to allow an entity to save enough money in energy costs to cover the annual loan cost, Perrigan said, adding that if the savings aren’t what is promised, the contractor would pay the difference.

It would include new heating and cooling systems and control systems, but specific project details are confidential at this stage, according to a School Board document.

Because significant work has already occurred at Stonewall Jackson Elementary, the savings would be minimal, Perrigan said, making the most expensive $8.9 million scenario an unlikely choice.

The work would be planned for Virginia High, Virginia Middle and Van Pelt Elementary but not the two elementary schools targeted for closing if a new school is built — Highland View and Washington-Lee.

Perrigan said savings generated from the 2012 improvements allowed that loan to be paid off years ahead of schedule. As presented, the other two plans would cost $5.6 million or $4.1 million but generate estimated annual savings of $116,400 and $113,800, respectively — both less than the estimated annual loan cost.

However, the system is also considering allocating up to $2 million of federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding toward the work.