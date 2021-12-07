Bristol Virginia School Board to build 1, close 3 schools

“Because of those different options City Council asked us to consider, I think that’s where the confusion came from that our board was trying to choose between closing Stonewall or not,” Perrigan said. “That was an option City Council asked us to consider, we provided all the information from that, and, really, that is not something directed by our board. It was something we were asked to consider.”

The issue of keeping or building a school near the center of the city arose years ago after members of the public, council and two board members expressed concern and some second thoughts about the Van Pelt site off Exit 7.

“No additional action needs to be taken if the board wants to continue with the current plan,” Perrigan said. “Which would be closing all three of schools — which you’ve already voted to do — and building an intermediate school, and changing Van Pelt to a primary school [grades pre-K-2] at that site on Suncrest Drive.”

Board member Frank Goodpasture III, who wasn’t on the board at that time, asked if this board needed to ratify the previous vote.

Perrigan said they could, but there was no “sunset” on the vote to consolidate schools.