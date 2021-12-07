Bristol Virginia School Board to build 1, close 3 schools

BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board supports its original plan to close three elementary schools and operate two, in the latest step designed to secure the city’s first new school in nearly 50 years.
With little discussion and no formal action, the board offered no opposition when Superintendent Keith Perrigan reviewed its past actions and position — in response to a recent City Council request for clarification.
The issue is now expected to go back to the City Council in January because some of the financial details are incomplete.
In February 2018 the School Board voted 5-0 to consolidate from four elementary schools to two by closing Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee. At that same meeting, the board also voted 4-1 to build the proposed new intermediate (grades 3-5) elementary school on 17 acres adjacent to the current Van Pelt Elementary, putting all 1,100 of the city’s elementary students on the same campus, in the eastern portion of the city.
“After that time City Council asked us to look at multiple other options throughout the course of the next three to four years,” Perrigan said, adding the board considered several different potential locations, but none of them worked out.
The board is seeking City Council’s approval to build a proposed $24 million school for about 600 students, using a unique public-private partnership under the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act. Developer J.A. Street would build and pay for the construction then recoup its investment through a 30-year lease-to-buy agreement with the city. This would save the city from borrowing general obligation bonds, which it currently lacks the capacity to do.
“Because of those different options City Council asked us to consider, I think that’s where the confusion came from that our board was trying to choose between closing Stonewall or not,” Perrigan said. “That was an option City Council asked us to consider, we provided all the information from that, and, really, that is not something directed by our board. It was something we were asked to consider.”
The issue of keeping or building a school near the center of the city arose years ago after members of the public, council and two board members expressed concern and some second thoughts about the Van Pelt site off Exit 7.
“No additional action needs to be taken if the board wants to continue with the current plan,” Perrigan said. “Which would be closing all three of schools — which you’ve already voted to do — and building an intermediate school, and changing Van Pelt to a primary school [grades pre-K-2] at that site on Suncrest Drive.”
Board member Frank Goodpasture III, who wasn’t on the board at that time, asked if this board needed to ratify the previous vote.
Perrigan said they could, but there was no “sunset” on the vote to consolidate schools.
Perrigan estimates the city could make the annual payment for the new school through the savings of closing three schools, but the city would likely have to come up with at least $500,000 annually if they opted to keep Stonewall Jackson Elementary open.
The board hoped to return to City Council next week with a final price and final financing terms, but that information won’t all be completed in time.
Vice Chair Randy Alvis asked if this delay was a concern.
Perrigan said a one-month delay was not, but anything longer could be a problem because the school system intends to use $2 million of federal COVID relief money as a down payment — and stipulations attached to those funds would require the school to open in 2024.
“I do hope we can meet with Davenport & Co. [city financial advisers] and bond counsel as quickly as possible,” Perrigan said. “We have asked that a meeting be set up between staff, bond counsel [and] Davenport to make sure we’re looking at all options. We think we have a really good option, but we don’t want to leave anything on the table, and we don’t want a last-minute change that could cause us to delay it further.”
In other matters, an emotional Chairman Tyrone Foster submitted his resignation effective later this month. Foster, who was first elected to the board as a write-in candidate in 2008, is to be sworn in as the city’s new sheriff after Jan. 1 and can’t hold two elected positions simultaneously. The board will conduct a search and select his replacement.
