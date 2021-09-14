Bristol Virginia School Board increases virus mitigation efforts

During its meeting, the board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Southwest Virginia Community Health System to establish an urgent care clinic in Virginia High School. It would treat students and staff and be similar to the system’s urgent care clinic inside Van Pelt Elementary.

“We hope to have it open by December. We have started construction on the space, and that is about complete. They will start looking to get those things staffed,” Perrigan said.

The new urgent care clinic will be staffed by either a doctor or nurse practitioner and a nurse, Perrigan told the board in response to a question. The clinic at Van Pelt Elementary is staffed by a nurse practitioner and a nurse.

“The urgent care part is huge, in and of itself. You’ve got instant access for any student and our staff in your building, in an affordable way. We think this clinic will mostly serve our middle and high school students, since the middle school is so close,” Perrigan said.

He said the Van Pelt clinic was “invaluable” last year by performing rapid COVID testing.

Plans also include installing telehealth capabilities within the four other school buildings, so students and staff there could be treated remotely.

The services are provided at no cost to the school division and the clinic will bill insurance or Medicaid or offer a sliding fee scale for families without coverage, Perrigan said.

