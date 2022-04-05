Bristol Virginia School Board approves new school funding agreement

BRISTOL, Va. — Calling a new school “long overdue,” the Bristol Virginia School Board approved financing and lease agreements Monday to construct a new school in the city for the first time in 50 years.

Board Chairman Randy Alvis, who has served on the board for more than a decade, was appreciative of the chance to take the vote.

“I’ve been on the board since 2010, and we started talking about this in 2011,” Alvis said. “Our students deserve a new school … the changes that have been made, the whole environment has changed. Our people have been working in environments with asbestos and mold, so this is long overdue.

“I appreciate the work of the board, I appreciate Dr. [Superintendent Keith] Perrigan’s diligence; I appreciate the City Council and the IDA for being willing to help our students as the alternative financing we had lined up. Well, this this is better,” Alvis said.

The three-party agreement must now be approved by the City Council and the Industrial Development Authority board. The City Council is expected to vote on the documents at its April 12 meeting. The IDA is expected to vote April 13.

“If all that occurs, we would commence construction as early as May 2022 but probably have groundbreaking in June, have substantial completion of the school by June 2024, and final completion is required by August of 2024,” Perrigan said, calling Monday’s vote “a moment we’ve been working for, for many years.”

The unanimous 5-0 decision occurred after just four minutes of discussion. Board member Breanne Forbes Hubbard made the motion to approve, which was seconded by board member Frank Goodpasture III.

Under the arrangement, the contractor has guaranteed a maximum price of the school building at $25.02 million. The city’s IDA is expected to borrow $27.4 million through issuance of lease revenue bonds to fund construction and cover bond issuance cost, capitalized interest and other fees.

The School Board and city will agree to lease the project plus three existing elementary schools — Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee — from the IDA, according to the documents, with no change in titles. The three existing older schools — which are slated to close when the new building opens in 2024 — will come off the agreement upon closing, Perrigan said.

The monthly payments are forecast to be $1.34 million, which is more than the $1.27 million originally forecast in January. Perrigan said the increase is primarily due to higher interest rates.

“As salaries go up every year, as you cut positions, that means the savings go up. We anticipate, even though it [payment] has gone up, that our savings will cover that,” Perrigan said. “Even if not, I believe City Council is committed to knocking this huge capital improvement project off of the list and doing what needs to be done to ensure our students have a 21st-century learning environment.”

Perrigan said finding a funding mechanism everyone can live with has been a challenge. The school division had touted a lease-to-buy arrangement with the contractor J.A. Street, but the city’s financial advisers recommended using the IDA bond route instead.

“I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch,” Perrigan said. “I’m going to be available to City Council members and IDA members between now and April 12 and 13 for any questions they may have. … Certainly appreciate all the support they’ve given us thus far, but we’re not taking it for granted, and we want to see this thing all the way home.”

Plans are to consolidate the city’s third through fifth grade students in the new intermediate school building adjacent to the existing Van Pelt Elementary in the city’s eastern end. The Van Pelt building would then host all of the city’s kindergarten through second grade students.

Putting the entire elementary population at one location and eliminating three neighborhood schools generated some opposition for this project. However, the board and city were unable to find a viable alternative since the city owns the Van Pelt site and adjoining land, so there is no acquisition cost and development costs would be minimal.

“The reality is it’s the best of all possible worlds,” Goodpasture said. “I’m happy we’ll have a new school that will accommodate all the different types of learning that can be practiced from now on — the next 20 to 40 years. Our children need it, and they deserve it, and I’m glad we’re able to close down three of them [older schools].”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.