Bristol, Tennessee schools recognized as 'model district'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Five school districts, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools, were recognized Thursday as Reading 360 Model Districts for their promising early literacy work, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Thursday. The schools were selected as Tennessee Model Foundational Skills Implementation District grant awardees for implementing the Tennessee Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement over the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release.

In July 2020, the department released the free, optional supplement to support early literacy, which follows evidenced-based research to build a solid foundation for literacy in pre-K through second grade, the release states.

The districts applied in the spring, and the winners “demonstrated a strong and clear focus on foundational literacy skills,” the release states. Each district also created a plan to support teachers with the implementation of the curriculum supplement, according to the release.