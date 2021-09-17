Bristol, Tennessee schools recognized as 'model district'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Five school districts, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools, were recognized Thursday as Reading 360 Model Districts for their promising early literacy work, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Thursday. The schools were selected as Tennessee Model Foundational Skills Implementation District grant awardees for implementing the Tennessee Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement over the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release.
In July 2020, the department released the free, optional supplement to support early literacy, which follows evidenced-based research to build a solid foundation for literacy in pre-K through second grade, the release states.
The districts applied in the spring, and the winners “demonstrated a strong and clear focus on foundational literacy skills,” the release states. Each district also created a plan to support teachers with the implementation of the curriculum supplement, according to the release.
“Early literacy is critical to ensuring our students have the necessary tools to prepare for post-secondary success,” said Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol, Tennessee. “We are excited for the opportunity to share our implementation journey of the Tennessee Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement. Our teachers have embraced our new high-quality instructional materials and already see how they are making a difference in student success. We hope to help other districts who are beginning to implement TNFSCS as well.”
The other winning districts were Jackson County Schools, Lebanon Special School District, Milan Special School District and Williamson County Schools.
Each district will receive a grant award of $300,000 to support its ongoing implementation of foundational literacy skills as well as help the department collect model instructional videos for the implementation tools and resources that any district may use to support their own implementation of foundational literacy skills, the release states.