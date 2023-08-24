BRISTOL, Tenn. — After a successful summer program, no third-grade Bristol, Tennessee City School’s students have been held back from the fourth grade.

Eric Cuddy, the chair of the Bristol Tennessee School Board, praised the work of a summer program designed to assist students in response to controversial change in state law regarding third-grade reading levels.

“When you see presentations like this, you see these numbers. This is where the rubber meets the road,” Cuddy said during this week’s Board of Education meeting. “It makes me proud that my kids are in the system. It makes me proud that I’m a representative of our school system.”

At the board’s Aug. 28 meeting, Kelli Campbell, the director of accelerated learning and data analysis for Bristol, Tenn. City Schools gave the board an update on the progress of kids participating in their accelerated learning programs and their summer camps.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools summer camps took place in June and July at Fairmount Elementary, Tennessee Middle School, Tennessee High School and Viking Academy.

Campbell highlighted that the 11 third graders, who were at risk of being held back due to previous test results, showed the most growth of any grade level during summer school.

“Those students showed the most growth of any grade level that we had at summer school. They were able to gain 20.8 points in ELA [English language arts] from their pre-test to their post-test,” Campbell said. “We have no students that had to be retained due to the third-grade promotion law in Bristol.”

Campbell explained that the school system’s accelerated learning program is a tutoring program for kids who need extra help in math, English language proficiency, or behavioral support, which takes place after school.

“These are lessons that are provided during the school day, and they’re usually somewhere between about 30 and 45 minutes, and they have very low student-to-teacher ratios. So at the elementary level, it’s a one to three ratio, and in the upper grades, it’s a one to four ratio,” Campbell said. “In those tutoring groups, we really focus on high-quality instructional materials utilizing CKLA [core knowledge language arts] and Wit and Wisdom in those reading groups to help align and support what teachers were doing in the regular classroom every day.”

Last school year, a total of 394 students participated in the 12-week accelerated learning program.

“Our lowest percentile kids made the most gains,” emphasized Campbell, who also explained that there were significant gains in ELA, as well as in math across the various tutoring groups.

Viking Academy students were able to recover 90 credits towards graduation.

“We had 33 middle school students that were able to improve their grades to passing in ELA and math moving forward to the next grade level,” Campbell added.