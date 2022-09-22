Bristol school leaders speak at annual event

BRISTOL, Va. – Leaders from both city school systems discussed new buildings under construction Thursday during a State of the Schools event organized by Bristol’s Promise.

The address from Dr. Annette Tudor, director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools, included an update on the Viking Academy at Friendship Career Center, which will be housed at the old Volvo dealership on Volunteer Parkway, donated to the school system in 2021.

Students will be moving into the newly renovated facility in October after fall break, according to Tudor, who said the goal of the Career and Technical Education-focused program is making sure its cohort of students are going to be contributing members of society.

“These are students who have been identified for a variety of reasons,” Tudor said. “They just don’t mesh well with the traditional high school environment and need something different.”

The Tennessee Middle School campus is also almost complete, Tudor said, as portions of the campus, including the track, near completion. Tudor also highlighted that the school system has established youth sports programming in honor of former Tennessee High School boys basketball coach Dale Burns, who passed away in 2021.

Through the Dale Burns Youth Sports Program, hundreds of elementary school kids in the city have the opportunity to participate in a number of athletic offerings.

Dr. Megan de Nobriga, director of special education services for Bristol Virginia Public Schools, spoke about a range of happenings in the system, including the construction of Bristol, Virginia's first new public school in 50 years.

“We are on track for completion for August of 2024,” de Nobriga said. "Currently, supply chain issues have not interfered."

A new preschool class and child care program for 3-year-olds is officially kicking off at Virginia High School Monday, according to de Nobriga. High school students interested in child care, teaching or parenting skills will be able to participate in the program through a dual enrollment course, she said.

She also noted that bathroom renovations are coming to the high school and middle school in the form of single-use restrooms featuring fully-enclosed bathrooms with a shared sink area that can be easily monitored from the hallway. She says the design will help promote privacy, increase safety and may prevent bad bathroom behaviors.

The design will also be included in the new school going up on the campus of Van Pelt Elementary, so eventually all of Bristol, Virginia’s public schools will have the same style restrooms.