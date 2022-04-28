Book Bus to deliver summer reading options to area children

BRISTOL, Tenn. — For the sixth summer running, Bristol, Tennessee City Schools will take part in the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s (GELF) Book Bus program.

The Bristol Tennessee Book Bus will start making its way around the city beginning June 7 and will continue through the end of July.

James Pond, the president of GELF, explained that the goal of the GELF’s Book Bus program is to provide kids with the literature they need to keep their literacy education going during the summer.

“This [the summertime] is a time that they’re out of school. Reading is one of the most powerful activities they can do to maintain their learning and to become literate lifelong learners, which is what our goal is,” Pond said. “That’s how children will be academically successful and successful in life.”

For Pond and GELF, it is crucial to meet the kids where they are. Because of this, they encourage each book bus in their program, 14 of which are currently active, to be tailored to meet the needs of the community.

“We encourage all of our book bus programs to look at opportunities to partner with school feeding programs or organizations like Second Harvest to be able to provide food to a lot of these communities. We also encourage them to think about potential health partnerships,” Pond said.

Kay Ward, the community outreach coordinator for Bristol, Tennessee’s public schools, explained the Bristol Tennessee Book Bus, which, with the help of GELF, has gone through a complete redesign, will be tagging along with the Bristol Tennessee City Schools nutrition summer feeding route once a week.

“We go alongside them as they distribute meals,” Ward said. “It [the book bus] runs approximately one time a week to areas outlying, low-income areas of the city, as well as to our summer reading STREAM camp at Fairmount.”

The books are being provided through donations received by the Bristol Public Library. Each kid who gets on the Bristol Tennessee Book Bus will be allowed to take one book, which is theirs to keep forever. Because of this, Ward encourages the kids to take their time choosing the book they want to take from the bus.

“There are all kinds of books of all different levels. So it’s really up to the child as to which book they choose,” Ward said. “They are reminded that these are books that you can keep, so choose something that you might want to read again. It might become a favorite.”

Ward also calls on parents to engage with their kids by helping them choose a book or reading to them out loud. She also pointed out that there will be books and resources for parents on the book bus.

“We certainly promote reading aloud to children and for parents to become engaged in their children’s education,” Ward said. “For parents, we have some information on parenting skills. We also have magazines and some books that might be interesting on a parent’s level, so parents will model reading and the enjoyment of reading to their children.”

Bristol Tennessee City Schools will release a hard copy of the Book Bus schedule towards the start of summer break. It will also be posted on the school district website at http://btcs.ss18.sharpschool.com/.

Parents will also receive reminders throughout the summer via voicemail, letting them know when the book bus is near them.

GELF was started in 2004 in order to manage and finance Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for the state of Tennessee. In 2014, they partnered with the Appalachian Regional Commission to launch the first Book Buses in order to reach children in rural areas of Tennessee through mobile libraries.

