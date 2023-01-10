Board requests change in third-grade reading retention law

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County School Board voted 5-1 on Tuesday night in favor of a resolution requesting the Tennessee General Assembly amend the third-grade retention law to allow school districts to have local control over decisions to have students repeat third grade.

Before voting, Randall Jones, the chairman of the Sullivan County School Board, emphasized he does not believe the reading proficiency section of a test should determine whether or not a student passes or fails third grade.

“One test on a given day should not in my opinion, determine whether or not a student passes or fails third grade,” Jones said. “I think teachers are with them spending 175, 176 days a year would know better whether or not they are ready to go up, to bring forward than a state legislator that says, ‘here pass the test, or you fail the test’”

Mary Rouse, a Sullivan County School board member, called on the Tennessee General Assembly to bring teachers into the conversation and give them the tools they need.

“If they really want to help, then let them talk to the educators. It’s like everything else that comes out from Nashville. Let them talk to the people that are in the trenches to figure out what needs to be done,” Rouse said. “Kids need to know how to read by the third grade, but this is just throwing something at a problem rather than helping us fix it.”

On the opposite side of the discussion Mark Ireson, a Sullivan County School Board member, disagreed with his fellow board members and pointed out that what the resolution they are presenting to the Tennessee General Assembly is asking is essentially that they scrap the law, which only goes into effect this year.

“I’m not saying it’s perfect, but I don’t know if I’ve ever read a piece of legislation that’s perfect,” Ireson said. “If all we’re gonna do is say we want the LEA to be able to make that determination to send that child over. Then you’re taking that piece of legislation and make it so it doesn’t exist, and I really don’t know that they’re going to do that.”

Evelyn Rafalowski, the Sullivan County director of schools, highlighted that under the new law, only 68% of Sullivan County third graders would pass the reading proficiency section of the test.

“The only students who would move on to fourth grade without any discussion are those who either meet the expectations or exceed them. The bulk of our students are in the approaching category,” Rafalowski said.