Board puts remote learning plan in place

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County School Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow the school system to have up to two days each semester of remote instruction in the case of bad weather or the outbreak of illness in the student's body or staff.

Evelyn Rafalowski, the Sullivan County director of schools, provided a summary of the policy change to the Board of Education highlighting that it is not a change she requested but a policy that is being added, as it was passed as state law.

"This is telling us that we can actually have up to two days each semester of educational service that may be provided when the district utilizes remote instruction due to dangerous or extreme weather conditions, a serious outbreak of illness affecting or endangering student or staff or during the administration of inter course exams or other examinations as allowed per state law," Rafalowski said. "That is not something that I have requested, nor do I have immediate plans to request, but it is law, so we did need to add that to our current policy."

Another policy change Rafalowski presented to the board for first reading relates to an emergency preparedness plan, which has been recommended by the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA), and includes a remote learning drill.

"This is coming out of public chapter 936, and this policy states, and what we've had to put in there, is that school districts are now required to conduct at least one virtual learning drill each year," Rafalowski said. "The drill basically is to make sure that we have a written plan in place as to how, if we had to distribute electronic devices, how we would go about doing that and how we would transition our students and provide our families with the information, as to what those procedures would be."

Sullivan County board member Matthew Spivey highlighted his concerns regarding some of the language used by the TSBA in the policy.

"I was wondering, why did we change the language from pandemic event to pandemic flu and the word event to flu outbreak?" Spivey said. "I feel like TSBA usually has good reasons. I would like to understand a little better why they did that."