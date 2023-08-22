BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education voted Monday to enter into an agreement, in principle, with BurWil Construction for renovations to Tennessee High School's Stone Castle.

During Monday's board meeting, the board voted 5-0 in favor of proceeding with an agreement with BurWil Construction, pending approval of the Bristol, Tennessee City Council, which would see a total of $3.15 million in renovations to the Stone Castle.

Jim Butcher, a BTCS board member, highlighted how important the Stone Castle is for the school system and the city.

"This is a big ticket item. Of course, the Stone Castle is a huge impact to our city and the citizens of our city and visitors and so forth," Butcher said. "We will be approaching the city and feel very confident that they will be for this and will help come up with money's to finish this project."

The contract describes the project as, "repairs and renovations to existing visitor side bleachers. Work to include demolition of all concrete bleachers at lower section. Shoring and repairing bent beams. Pouring back new bleachers. Pending budget, pour new ADA access and paths. New aluminum railing at visitor bleachers. Visitor side could receive selective fit out to accommodate visitor guests and teams, if funding is approved."

The contract also includes a price of about $57,200 for aluminum bleachers and about $95,500 for coating.

The agreement establishes a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) at $3.15 million, with the option to accept alternates for interior finishes under the visitors bleachers ($225,258), Home Terrace West ($109,747), and Home Terrace East ($107,771), if accepted by October 8, 2023.

School officials previously said they needed to add handicap-accessible seating and access, due to receiving an Office of Civil Rights complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In addition to handicap seating, handicap parking and handicap accessibility into the stadium are needed, school officials said last year. They also said the condition of the visitor stands was a major problem for the facility which opened in 1936.

If funding is approved by the City Council, work is expected to begin Nov. 25, following the conclusion of the football season, according to the proposed schedule set forth in the contract. Substantial completion is expected in 255 days, according to the contract. If that schedule holds, the work could be completed by late July of 2024, in time for next season.

Eric Cuddy, the chair of the BTCS board, emphasized that even during the off-season, the Stone Castle is a special place to call home.

"You tend to forget when it's not football season, how special the Castle is, and then when it's time for your home opener, you realize it's more than a special place. It's our home," Cuddy said. "We're looking forward to our great partners at the city council to help us to get to the finish line."