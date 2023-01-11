 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Board of Education presents draft contract for new director of schools

Charles Carter.jpg

Charles Carter

 Photo Contributed

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Sullivan County, Tennessee Board of Education presented the public with the draft of its contract of employment with Charles Carter Tuesday, who the board has selected to be the next Sullivan County director of schools.

The contract, which is set to be formalized through a vote at the Sullivan County board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, has a start date of July 1 and an end date of June 30, 2025.

The total salary that Carter is set to receive if he agrees to the contract, according to the draft, is $130,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, with annual salary increases “in a percentage amount that equals the percentage salary increases to professional employees for the corresponding school year.”

Carter is being provided with an $800 per month automobile allowance, a monthly $200 telecommunications allowance, and a $3,500 relocation allowance once official residency is established in Sullivan County. In the draft, the board makes clear Carter has to reside within Sullivan County and that “This contract will be terminated if residency is not established by January 1, 2024.”

The director will be required to complete a background check and will have to complete an annual medical examination between the months of April and June of each year.

According to the contract, the director will be provided with health, dental, and life insurance and will have 15 vacation days allocated each year.

The draft of the contract also includes an annual mid-year performance review to be completed before the last day of December and an annual end-of-the-year full-performance review, which would take place no later than July 31.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

