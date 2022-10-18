Board gives bonuses to support staff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve bonuses for the support staff of Sullivan County Schools.

Full-time Sullivan County, Tennessee support staff employees that have been employed by Sullivan County Schools since May 26, will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000. The part-time support staff will receive one-time bonuses of $500.

Mark Ireson, a Sullivan County board of education member, explained despite the board making significant progress in restructuring its pay structure, individuals who are part of the support staff did not receive the 5% increase other Sullivan County staff received. He emphasized this was an unintentional mistake, which through these bonuses, the board of education believes has now been rectified.

"This past year, we were working on the budget, and the support staff was our main focus, and we made some significant progress, and there was some support staff that didn't get the 5% pay raise, and this will make up for that," Ireson said. "It's a problem that we created unintentionally, but we're fixing."

Michael Hughes, the vice-chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education, said he is glad the board has given the bonuses for the support staff. He addressed support staff directly, stressing the board will continue to work on the salary structure.

"I'm really happy we were able to do something for the support staff," Hughes said. "If you're a support staff person out there, know this, that this is just something until we can do something else. We would like to do for you something comparable to what we were able to do for everyone else as soon as that's possible."