BRISTOL, Va. — City School Board members finalized their primary qualifications for the division’s next superintendent on Monday so ads for the position can begin appearing this week.

Board members spent more than 20 minutes during Monday's monthly meeting debating whether certain aspects should be required or preferred before finalizing a list of 11 deemed the most important.

Board members are working to replace current Superintendent Keith Perrigan who will take over at Washington County, Virginia, schools in July after six years at the helm in Bristol.

The board unanimously agreed the successful candidate must meet three requirements: live in Virginia, have teaching experience and they must be included on the list of eligible superintendents approved by the Virginia Department of Education — a status that candidates must apply for and be certified.

The board prefers the successful candidate live in the city of Bristol, Virginia, once hired, possess a doctorate degree and have experience as a building level administrator.

“We would like for them to demonstrate an expertise in curriculum and instruction, demonstrate experience in budgeting and finance, demonstrate a consistent presence in the schools, school activities and the community, to be advocates for the schools and communicate effectively on behalf of the school division,” Board Chair Randy Alvis said after the meeting.

The agenda included a public hearing where members of the community could suggest their priorities for the next superintendent but no one showed up to speak.

The board did issue an online survey last month which received more than 150 responses.

Vice Chair Breanne Forbes Hubbard thanked the community for calls, notes and other communication.

“We really truly did read everything, we considered everything and we are thankful for all that,” she said.

Alvis said much of the information gleaned from the survey responses will translate to the next phase.

“We’ll take that survey and dissect that data and develop some really good interview questions from that,” Alvis said.

The Virginia School Boards Association is overseeing the search process for the city. Once it receives the qualifications, the listing will go live and they will begin accepting applications.

Last month the board and established a basic timeline of accepting applications during the first four weeks of May. They plan meet again with VSBA representatives on June 5 to refine the search process then begin narrowing the field. Interviews with top prospects are expected to be scheduled in June.

That next meeting with VSBA will not be open to the public or news media, nor will the interviews.

“They need to know for the job posting. If you say required and they don’t have that, then they’re not a candidate. You can eliminate yourself. The preferred gives folks a good idea of what we want in our superintendent.”

Asked if one of those criteria stood out, Alvis initially said its a combination of them all but one may matter more.

“We’ve had good superintendents since I’ve been here. For the most part they’ve been loved by the community and they’ve been advocates across the Commonwealth,” Alvis said. “I guess, if there is one thing, the criteria of an advocate. As a board we want Bristol to be relevant across the Commonwealth and to do that you’re going to have to be active in Richmond.”