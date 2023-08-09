ABINGDON, Va. — Teachers and staff of schools in Washington County Virginia, are gaining a 2 percent raise.

The move comes from using $450,000 in county sales tax revenue, said County Administrator Jason Berry.

“This will get us more on our way of making our pay scale more competitive,” Washington County Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “We really appreciate your support.”

The School Board voted Monday to grant the raise if supervisors would also approve it.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Phil McCall made a motion, seconded by Supervisor Dwayne Ball, to approve the raise. The motion passed unanimously.

“And we need to encourage everybody who lives in Washington County to shop in Washington County,” Ball said, referring to sales tax revenues which help bolster the county’s economy.

Also on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved accepting the Mendota Trail property from the Mendota Trail Conservancy. It is slated to be maintained by the county’s staff with hopes of ultimately becoming a state park.

“I never thought we would be here this early — and so much hard work by so many people,” said Board Chairman Saul Hernandez. “It’s a tremendous project. It’s going to have a legacy.”

The full 12.5-mile-long trail is complete and an official grand opening ceremony is slated Sept. 15.

In other business on Tuesday, the board voted to table requests to rezone residential properties near Friendship to allow chickens — until Oct. 24.

“I’m interested in the discussion that ensued at our latest meeting regarding an ordinance rather than a zoning change,” Said Vice Chairman Mike Rush.

A proposed county ordinance states that each parcel can have six chicken hens that are to be located in rear lots only and must be kept 20 feet from property lines in residential areas.