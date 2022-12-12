Board approves raise for hourly support staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Hourly support staff at Bristol Tennessee City Schools are getting a raise beginning next year.

The School Board unanimously approved a $1-an-hour pay increase for all lanes and steps on the hourly support staff salary schedule at its December meeting Monday. An increase to the daily pay rate for substitute teachers was also approved.

“We feel like this is a great step, because we want to not only retain but recruit,” Board Secretary Jim Butcher said.

According to Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor, the school system has struggled all year with filling hourly positions.

“We’ve not been fully staffed in many of our departmental positions, so we are hoping that we cannot only retain the good staff we have by this pay increase, but also recruit additional staff,” Tudor said.

Positions impacted by the pay increase include custodians, educational assistants, food service workers, bus drivers and facilities technicians. Current openings listed on the district’s job portal include educational assistants, school nutrition staff and maintenance positions. The pay raises go into effect Jan. 1.

Pyle, Harrison recognized

In addition to conducting business as usual, BTCS and the school board took time to recognize longtime board members Nelson Pyle and Jill Harrison, both of whom attended their final meeting as members of the board Monday.

Pyle, elected 2009, and Harrison, elected 2013, were honored with a Thank You video featuring messages from district staff. Tudor and members of the board also shared individual, heartfelt “Thank You’s” to the departing board members, who have combined for more than two decades of service on the board.

“There’s no other administrator I’ve worked for that has higher expectations,” Tudor said of Pyle. “He has a no excuses approach to being successful, at all costs – whatever that takes – everyday.”

“She is wise beyond measure,” Tudor said of Harrison. “You also have a very common sense approach to solving problems … I appreciate your advocacy for our students and staff.”

Debbie Darnell and Jennifer Henson will join the board in the New Year.