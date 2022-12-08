Birthplace of Country Music, Origin Project receive grant funds

The Birthplace of Country Music and The Origin Project are among the 32 Virginia-based non-profits to receive grants totaling $238,244 from Virginia Humanities.

In a statement, Matthew Gibson, the executive director of Virginia Humanities, highlighted how proud they are to support organizations that empower Virginians to connect with one another.

“We are thrilled to support organizations that empower Virginians to connect with each other through the humanities, leading to stronger and more empathetic communities across the Commonwealth,” Gibson said. “The awarded projects span cultural celebrations, art installations, public conversations, live performances, and more, each meaningfully exploring Virginia’s history, culture, and traditions.”

The Birthplace of Country received $3,784 in grant funds for their Summer Educator Fellowship Project, a project through which two teachers from the Bristol, Virginia and Bristol Tennessee school systems will work alongside the Birthplace of Country Music to accomplish their educational objectives.

The Origin Project, an ongoing writer’s workshop in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, received an $18,278 grant that will go to fund their Journey of Lifelong Learning. Teachers refine their voices through a craft of writing workshop that connects teachers with their students by having them write and share their families stories, which will be featured as part of book nine of the Origin Project.