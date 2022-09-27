Because of You campaign underway at Northeast State

Northeast State Community College’s annual Because of You Campaign kicked off this week across all campus locations.

The annual scholarship fundraising event goes until Oct. 7. Because of You aims to raise scholarship money for students attending Northeast State. All funds raised during the campaign are used for Northeast State student scholarships administered through the college’s foundation. The campaign hosts a series of events sponsored by departments from across the college. This year’s headlining events included the popular Bear Bucks Craft Sale, the very popular cutest pets contest, a chrysanthemum sale, the Northeast State’s Got Talent Contest, and a dance contest.

Northeast State faculty, staff, students, and the public contribute toward these events to fund scholarships for students. The Because of You Campaign was initially created to increase program awareness and faculty/staff participation. Now in its 12th year, the campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund student scholarships.

For more information, go to www.northeaststat.edu/boyc .